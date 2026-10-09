Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Sri Lotus Developers shares: Deven Choksey weighs in

Tata Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Sri Lotus Developers shares: Deven Choksey weighs in

BAJFINANCE960.00(0.42%)

"Within the large-cap space, a no-brainer would be the largest NBFC company, Bajaj Finance, because consumer spending is increasing and the stock is available at a compelling valuation. They are recently raising money also," the market veteran told Business Today Television (BTTV).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 3:55 PM IST
Tata Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Sri Lotus Developers shares: Deven Choksey weighs inThe market expert noted that Bajaj Finance, with a loan book of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore, is looking to double its book size in the next three to four years.

Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey Finserv, has identified Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd and Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd as stocks worth considering, citing their business growth prospects, valuations and long-term opportunities.

"Within the large-cap space, a no-brainer would be the largest NBFC company, Bajaj Finance, because consumer spending is increasing and the stock is available at a compelling valuation. They are recently raising money also," the market veteran told Business Today Television (BTTV).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Choksey noted that Bajaj Finance, with a loan book of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore, is looking to double its book size in the next three to four years.

"So I think that's a time when I think you should buy such a company," he said.

Choksey also highlighted Bajaj Auto, citing its business model, exports to 110 countries and upcoming product ranges. He said the company is available at a valuation that isn't far too expensive, making it an opportunity to consider during the market fall.

Turning to mid-cap and small-cap stocks, Choksey said Tata Technologies remained a relatively strong proposition. He cited the company's programmes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as BMW and Honda, apart from its own Tata Group's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business.

Advertisement

Within the discretionary spending theme, the veteran liked Sri Lotus Developers and Realty. "I think this company looks good from the investment perspective as well. Don't look at it on a quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, but I think if you're looking at a five-year horizon, it should be seen as a good company from an investment perspective," he said.

Choksey concluded that the market offered several opportunities, but investors needed to identify and accumulate stocks in a systematic manner.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more