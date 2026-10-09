Tata Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Sri Lotus Developers shares: Deven Choksey weighs in

Choksey noted that Bajaj Finance, with a loan book of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore, is looking to double its book size in the next three to four years.

"So I think that's a time when I think you should buy such a company," he said.

Choksey also highlighted Bajaj Auto, citing its business model, exports to 110 countries and upcoming product ranges. He said the company is available at a valuation that isn't far too expensive, making it an opportunity to consider during the market fall.

Turning to mid-cap and small-cap stocks, Choksey said Tata Technologies remained a relatively strong proposition. He cited the company's programmes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as BMW and Honda, apart from its own Tata Group's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business.

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Within the discretionary spending theme, the veteran liked Sri Lotus Developers and Realty. "I think this company looks good from the investment perspective as well. Don't look at it on a quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis, but I think if you're looking at a five-year horizon, it should be seen as a good company from an investment perspective," he said.

Choksey concluded that the market offered several opportunities, but investors needed to identify and accumulate stocks in a systematic manner.