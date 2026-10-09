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TCS, Infosys, Wipro shares jump; Nifty IT rises 2%; what analysts say

TCS, Infosys, Wipro shares jump; Nifty IT rises 2%; what analysts say

INFY1,022.60(2.57%)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd were among the top gainers, with their shares rising up to 4 per cent.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 12:31 PM IST
TCS, Infosys, Wipro shares jump; Nifty IT rises 2%; what analysts sayA market analyst noted that Indian IT stocks rebounded despite concerns over the US suspension of PERM applications and TCS reporting mixed quarterly results.

Shares of Indian IT companies staged a sharp recovery in Friday's trade, with the Nifty IT sub-index rising more than 2 per cent at the last check.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd were among the top gainers, with their shares rising up to 4 per cent. All constituents of Nifty IT traded in positive territory, including HCL Technologies Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, LTM Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (OFSS) and Coforge Ltd.

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What analysts say

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said Indian IT stocks rebounded despite concerns over the US suspension of PERM applications and TCS reporting mixed quarterly results.

He attributed the recovery partly to a sell-off in global AI stocks following reports that OpenAI's annualised revenue was around $50 billion, below the previously indicated $70 billion.

"This has prompted investors to reassess AI-related valuations and may have eased some concerns about the immediate pace of disruption to traditional IT services, supporting buying in Indian IT stocks," Singh added.

He said TCS' 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit and 11.2 per cent increase in revenue also supported sentiment, despite mixed sequential growth. He added that comments from Nasscom and TCS' limited dependence on the PERM route had helped ease concerns over the US policy development.

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However, Singh cautioned that the sustainability of the recovery would depend on earnings visibility, deal conversion and clarity on AI-led demand.

Meanwhile, Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, advised investors with a near-term investment horizon to hold IT stocks. For long-term investors, he viewed the sector as a contrarian bet and recommended a 'buy-on-dips' approach.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 12:31 PM IST
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