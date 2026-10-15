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TCS launches Industrial Intelligence Foundry for industrial AI; completes BBY Services India acquisition

TCS launches Industrial Intelligence Foundry for industrial AI; completes BBY Services India acquisition

TCS2,350.00(1.96%)

TCS said it had completed the acquisition of a 100% partnership interest in BBY Services India LLP.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 4:48 PM IST
TCS launches Industrial Intelligence Foundry for industrial AI; completes BBY Services India acquisitionTCS shares closed at Rs 2,354.45 on October 15, up 2.28% from the previous close of Rs 2,302.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has launched its Industrial Intelligence Foundry, an AI offering designed to help industrial enterprises scale AI applications across engineering and manufacturing. Separately, the company announced the completion of its acquisition of a 100% partnership interest in BBY Services India LLP.

The Industrial Intelligence Foundry comprises a repository of configurable AI agents, workflows and governance capabilities. It is designed to help companies move from AI experimentation to scaled deployment across their value chains, including sectors such as aerospace, mobility, semiconductors, medical devices, industrial electronics, utilities and energy.

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TCS shares closed at Rs 2,354.45 on Thursday, up 2.28% from the previous close of Rs 2,302. The stock opened at Rs 2,354.10, touched a high of Rs 2,386.70 and a low of Rs 2,336.10 during the session.

The offering supports use cases across the product development and manufacturing lifecycle, including engineering intelligence, manufacturing operations optimisation, asset performance, quality and compliance management, and service lifecycle and workforce enablement.

The company said the Foundry can help enterprises reduce new product introduction timelines by 25% and improve manufacturing productivity by 20-25%. It added that productivity gains could exceed 40% as data foundations and operating ecosystems mature, while maintaining quality, governance and operational performance.

Sreenivasa Chakravarti, global head and vice president of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering at TCS, said, "The next wave of industrial AI will be shaped by how effectively AI agents are orchestrated to transform engineering, plant systems, and asset-centric operations." He added that the company aims to help enterprises deploy domain-specific AI applications at scale and translate industrial knowledge into business outcomes.

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TCS completes acquisition of BBY Services India LLP

In a separate announcement dated October 15, TCS said it had completed the acquisition of a 100% partnership interest in BBY Services India LLP. The company stated that BBY Services India LLP had become its wholly owned subsidiary with effect from October 15, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 4:48 PM IST
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