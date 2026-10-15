TCS launches Industrial Intelligence Foundry for industrial AI; completes BBY Services India acquisition

TCS shares closed at Rs 2,354.45 on Thursday, up 2.28% from the previous close of Rs 2,302. The stock opened at Rs 2,354.10, touched a high of Rs 2,386.70 and a low of Rs 2,336.10 during the session.

The offering supports use cases across the product development and manufacturing lifecycle, including engineering intelligence, manufacturing operations optimisation, asset performance, quality and compliance management, and service lifecycle and workforce enablement.

The company said the Foundry can help enterprises reduce new product introduction timelines by 25% and improve manufacturing productivity by 20-25%. It added that productivity gains could exceed 40% as data foundations and operating ecosystems mature, while maintaining quality, governance and operational performance.

Sreenivasa Chakravarti, global head and vice president of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering at TCS, said, "The next wave of industrial AI will be shaped by how effectively AI agents are orchestrated to transform engineering, plant systems, and asset-centric operations." He added that the company aims to help enterprises deploy domain-specific AI applications at scale and translate industrial knowledge into business outcomes.

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TCS completes acquisition of BBY Services India LLP

In a separate announcement dated October 15, TCS said it had completed the acquisition of a 100% partnership interest in BBY Services India LLP. The company stated that BBY Services India LLP had become its wholly owned subsidiary with effect from October 15, 2026.