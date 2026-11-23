The ratio of the bonus issue is 1:1 with bonus shares available for trading starting December 2, 2026. Eligible shareholders will receive one additional fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 face value for every existing share of Rs 5 held.

"In terms of the SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/PoD/2024/122 dated 16 September , 2024, the deemed date

of allotment of the Bonus Equity Shares shall be Tuesday, 1 December 2026," said the firm.

"Further to our intimation dated 21 November 2026 informing approval of the Shareholders for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one (1) new fully paid-up Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 5/-(Rupees five only) each for every one (1) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully (Rupees five only) each and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has today, viz. 23 November 2026, has fixed Monday, 30 November 2026 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders of the Company for Issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company," the IT firm added.