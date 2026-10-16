Tech Mahindra shares surge 8% as Q2 margins beat estimates; check brokerage targets

Tech Mahindra Ltd shares surged 8% on Friday after the IT services company reported its September-quarter results, with revenue growth, margin expansion and strong deal wins supporting investor sentiment. The company reported revenue growth of 7.2% year-on-year (YoY) in constant-currency terms in Q2FY27, while its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin expanded to 14.8%. Total contract value (TCV) of new deal wins rose 25.4% YoY to $1.02 billion, marking the fourth consecutive quarter in which deal wins exceeded $1 billion.
The results drew differing views from brokerages. Systematix maintained its Buy rating and set a target price of Rs 1,900, while Choice Institutional Equities maintained its Add recommendation with a target price of Rs 1,775. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, however, retained its Sell rating and target price of Rs 1,222, flagging challenges in sustaining revenue growth and margin expansion amid evolving AI-led industry dynamics.