Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
This penny stock, down 53% in 2026, in focus today on Rs 1,530-crore acquisition in Abu Dhabi 

This penny stock, down 53% in 2026, in focus today on Rs 1,530-crore acquisition in Abu Dhabi 

The acquisition worth Rs 1,530 crore will enable the firm to expand into the global oil & gas sector.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Mar 24, 2026 9:06 AM IST
This penny stock, down 53% in 2026, in focus today on Rs 1,530-crore acquisition in Abu Dhabi Shares of SEPC closed 9.53% lower at Rs 4.65 against the previous close of Rs 5.14.

Shares of engineering, procurement and construction firm SEPC Ltd are in focus today after the company said its board of directors approved the acquisition of a 90% stake in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, subject to lenders’ and shareholders’ approvals.

Shares of SEPC closed 9.53% lower at Rs 4.65 against the previous close of Rs 5.14. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 740.82 crore. The penny stock has slipped 53.55% this year. 

Advertisement

The acquisition worth Rs 1,530 crore will enable SEPC to expand into the global Oil & Gas sector, strengthen its international presence, and diversify its revenue streams into a highvalue and growing industry. 

The deal will be executed via a share swap, with the total consideration for the 90% stake valued at AED 708 million, equivalent to Rs 1,530 crore based on IBBI valuation. Approvals are likely to be received within six months.

Avenir International Engineers & Consultants LLC, established in 2007 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, specializes in Oil & Gas Engineering, FEED, and PMC services. The company has a strong footprint across the MENA region and an order book exceeding AED 500 million, with reputed clients such as ADNOC and DEWA.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 24, 2026 9:06 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today