This penny stock, down 53% in 2026, in focus today on Rs 1,530-crore acquisition in Abu Dhabi 

Shares of engineering, procurement and construction firm SEPC Ltd are in focus today after the company said its board of directors approved the acquisition of a 90% stake in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, subject to lenders’ and shareholders’ approvals.

Shares of SEPC closed 9.53% lower at Rs 4.65 against the previous close of Rs 5.14. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 740.82 crore. The penny stock has slipped 53.55% this year.

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The acquisition worth Rs 1,530 crore will enable SEPC to expand into the global Oil & Gas sector, strengthen its international presence, and diversify its revenue streams into a highvalue and growing industry.

The deal will be executed via a share swap, with the total consideration for the 90% stake valued at AED 708 million, equivalent to Rs 1,530 crore based on IBBI valuation. Approvals are likely to be received within six months.

Avenir International Engineers & Consultants LLC, established in 2007 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, specializes in Oil & Gas Engineering, FEED, and PMC services. The company has a strong footprint across the MENA region and an order book exceeding AED 500 million, with reputed clients such as ADNOC and DEWA.