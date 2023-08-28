scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Tiger Global sold the 1.4% stake in Zomato it got as a result of the Blinkit merger

Tiger Global sells entire 1.4% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,124 cr
SUMMARY
  • Tiger Global sold the 1.4% stake in Zomato it got as a result of the Blinkit merger
  • On Monday, Zomato's scrip on BSE closed trading 1.5% higher at Rs 92.35
  • The New York-based firm sold 12.35 crore shares of Zomato at Rs 91.01 apiece

Tiger Global's Internet Fund III Pte sold entire 1.4% stake in food delivery platform Zomato through open market transactions on Monday.

It sold the 1.4% stake it got as a result of the Blinkit merger for $136 million. The lock-in expiry for those shares was Monday.

The New York-based firm sold 12.35 crore shares at Rs 91.01 apiece to raise about Rs 1,124 crore.

Tiger had invested $111 million in Blinkit, which represents 22% profit.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund were among buyers, as per BSE data.

On Monday, Zomato's scrip on BSE closed trading 1.5% higher at Rs 92.35.

Tiger Global first invested in Zomato in 2020, and it also got Zomato shares as a part of the Indian food delivery firm's acquisition of quick grocery-delivery startup Blinkit last year.

The private equity firm previously cut its stake in Zomato in August 2022.

Earlier this month, Zomato posted its first-ever profit, helped by a tax gain and strong orders in its food and grocery delivery businesses.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 28, 2023, 8:42 PM IST
