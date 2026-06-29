Top stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Turtlemint, Kotak Bank, DRL, Adani Ports, ONGC, Waaree, telcos

Indian equity benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Thursday as traders book profits ahead of the long weekend. Fall in the crude oil prices and rebound in the rupee provided some relief to the traders. The BSE Sensex rose 109.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 77,100.47, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 34.35 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 24,056. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 29, 2026:

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Corporate action today: Shares of Jyothy Labs, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kalpataru Projects International and Raymond Lifestyle shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Kajaria Ceramics shall trade ex-buyback. However, shares of Kedia Construction Company shall trade ex-date for capital reduction.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions: The new-age insurance player will make its stock market debut today, that is, Monday, June 29, after the company raised a total of Rs 883 crore via IPO, which was sold for Rs 152 apeice with a lot size of 98 equity shares between June 19-23. The issue was overall subscribed 1.20 times during the three-day bidding.

Telcos: The top-3 telecom players added subscribers on a net-net basis in May 2026. Reliance Jio added 21.54 lakh subscribers in May, while Bharti Airtel added 29.26 lakh subscribers in May but their subscriber addition reduced on a month-on-month basis. However, Vodafone Idea added 1.21 lakh subscribers in May, more than double in April 2026.

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HDFC Bank: The leading private lender said an independent legal review found no evidence in board committee minutes, related communications or witness interviews to support the concerns raised by former Chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation letter. Chakraborty said that the terms of reference and legal framework of the review by the law firms were not shared with him.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA completed a Pre-License Inspection at the company's biologics manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted between June 16 and 25, 2026. The US FDA issued Form 483 with seven observations.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, does not wish to seek reappointment upon the completion of his current term on December 31, 2026. The company board has initiated the process for the appointment of a new Managing Director & CEO.

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Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The company board has approved the appointment of Anupam Agarwal, Director (Finance), as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company with immediate effect, replacing Yogish Nayak S.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term issuer credit rating and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes to BBB from BBB-, with a stable outlook. This upgrade places Adani Ports' rating at par with India's sovereign rating assigned by S&P.

Waaree Energies: The renewable energy player clarified media reports regarding the US Customs determination, stating that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) expressly confirmed that Waaree did not export solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin solar cells to the United States. The CBP drew no adverse inference against it.

Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA conducted an inspection at the company's subsidiary, Auroactive Pharma, in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, from June 22 to 26, 2026, and concluded the inspection with two observations.

Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group firm's step-down subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Eight, has operationalised a 150 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat. AGEL's total operational renewable energy generation capacity has reached 19,985.8 MW with the commissioning of this project, while its total operational Battery Energy Storage System capacity stands at 3,366 MWh.

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Persistent Systems: The IT solutions firm, through Galaxy Germany Holding SE (BidCo), has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Germany's Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH to acquire the 21 per cent shareholding held in Nagarro SE, a listed entity in Germany, at EUR 81 apiece. Persistent has also entered into a six-and-a-half-year strategic services agreement with a US-based global technology leader, at a total value of $650 million.

Lupin: The pharmaceuticals company has received tentative approval from the USFDA for its Enzalutamide Tablets in strengths of 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg. Enzalutamide tablets are used to treat various types of prostate cancer.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT solutions company has been named an Anthropic-authorised reseller for Amazon Bedrock, joining a select group of companies worldwide authorised to resell Claude. Under the agreement, Hexaware can sell, integrate, and support Claude models directly for enterprise clients worldwide.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma player and Sunshine Healthcare have announced the formation of a strategic joint venture, Zydus Sunshine Lifesciences, with an investment of over $20 million to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka, strengthening local production and reducing import dependence.

JSW Infrastructure: The JSW Group's port arm closed its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on June 25, raising Rs 7,502.69 crore by issuing 26.32 crore shares at a price of Rs 285 per share. Several investors participated in the QIP, including Fidelity Investments, HDFC Mutual Fund, and SBI Mutual Fund.

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BEML: The state-run commercial vehicle player has received an additional export order worth approximately $5.35 million from the Middle East for the supply of heavy earth-moving equipment for infrastructure development applications. The total value of orders received under the contract has increased from $36.38 million to $41.73 million. Its total international order book stands at $112.35 million.

Jubilant Pharmova: The pharma maker's subsidiary, Jubilant Generics, has received tentative approval from the USFDA for Pantoprazole Sodium Delayed-Release Oral Suspension, 40 mg per packet. Its oral suspension is used to reduce stomach acid.

Transrail Lighting: The integrated power transmission and distribution player has received new international orders worth nearly Rs 459 crore, primarily in the transmission and distribution business. Its order inflow for the year has reached Rs 1,034 crore. In addition, the company holds the L1 position for projects worth around Rs 400 crore.

KEC International: Power Grid Corporation of India has revoked its exclusion order against KEC International with effect from June 26, allowing the company to participate immediately as a bidder or subcontractor in Power Grid tenders and contracts.

IIFL Finance: The company board has approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other securities. It has also approved an increase in the company's borrowing limit from Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore. Kapish Jain will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and transition into another role within the company, effective June 26.

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PTC Industries: The company board has approved raising up to Rs 1,800 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, or other modes. It has also approved loans, guarantees, securities, and investments of up to Rs 2,000 crore. The borrowing limit has been increased to Rs 600 crore from Rs 350 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player has received final approval from the USFDA for its ANDA for Oseltamivir Phosphate for Oral Suspension, 6 mg/mL. Oseltamivir Phosphate is an influenza neuraminidase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza A and B.

Torrent Power: The utility firm has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares and convertible instruments of Nabha Power from L&T Power Development for Rs 3,632.35 crore. Nabha Power has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Ashoka Buildcon: The infra and EPC company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth $35.42 million from the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Guyana. The project involves the construction of a four-lane highway.

Indoco Remedies: The Malta Medicines Authority inspected the company's manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage forms at its Goa plant from November 19 to 24, 2025. The facility has received EU GMP certification from the Malta Medicines Authority, confirming that it complies with good manufacturing practice requirements.

Strides Pharma Science: The pharma company has announced the sale of a majority stake in its subsidiary, Pivot Path, to a consortium led by Ascent Capital, along with co-investor Vintage Classic, for Rs 100 crore. Ascent Capital will infuse around Rs 50 crore into Pivot Path to accelerate its next phase of growth.

NIBE: Prakash Hari Khose has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective June 25.