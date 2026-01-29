Top stocks in news: L&T, Wipro, Vedanta, NSDL, Cochin Shipyard, RVNL, Lodha, HZL, Sagility

Indian benchmark indices extended their gains and ended higher on Wednesday led by the optimism over India-EU FTA. Traders awaited the US Fed's policy meeting outcome. BSE Sensex surged 487.20 points, or 0.60 per cent, to settle at 82,344.68, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 167.35 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 25,342.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, January 29, 2026:

Q3 results today: ITC, Tata Motors, Swiggy, REC, One 97 Communications, Canara Bank, Colgate Palmolive (India), Adani Power, Aequs, Blue Star, Container Corporation of India, Coromandel International, Dabur India, Dixon Technologies, Indian Energy Exchange, Indegene, KPIT Technologies, Manappuram Finance, NTPC Green Energy and more shall announce results for the December 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Jindal Stainless, Zensar Technologies, IIFL Finance, Automobile Corporation of Goa, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Orient Electric and Shanthi Gears shall trade ex-dividend today.

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering and infra major reported a 4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 3,215 crore, while revenue rose 10 per cent YoY to Rs 71,450 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda jumped 19 per cent YoY to Rs 7,417 crore, while margins improved to 10.4 per cent for the quarter.

Wipro: The AI-powered technology services and consulting company has partnered with Factory, a leading agent-native software development platform and a portfolio company of Wipro Ventures, to help enterprises operationalize agent-native development across their engineering organizations.

Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has decided to exercise the oversubscription option in the offer-for-sale to the extent of 1.4 crore shares of Hindustan Zinc, in addition to the base offer size of 3.35 crore shares, on January 29. With this, the total offer size will increase to 4.75 crore shares, representing 1.13 percent of the paid-up equity.

Max Financial Services: The company board of the financial services player has granted in-principle approval for a potential amalgamation between the company and Axis Max Life Insurance (AMLI), a subsidiary of the company.

Cochin Shipyard: The state-run defence player reported a 18.3 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 144.6 crore, while revenue increased 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,350.4 crore for the Q3FY26. Ebitda was down 21.5 per cent YoY to Rs 186.5 crore, while margins contracted sharply to 13.8 per cent for the quarter.

National Securities Depository: The capital markets infra player reported a 4.4 per cent growth in the net profit at Rs 89.6 crore, while revenue came in flat at Rs 359.9 crore. Ebitda improved 18.5 per cent YoY to Rs 107.4 crore, while margins improved to 29.9 per cent for the quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state run railway player and GPT joint venture emerged as the lowest bidder from Northern Railway for a project worth Rs 1,201.35 crore. The project involves the design and construction of 11 new rail-cum-road bridges over the River Ganga, located 50 metres downstream of the existing old Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station.

Lodha Developers: The real estate major reported a 1.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit to Rs 956.9 crore, while revenue improved 14.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,672 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 8.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,415 crore, while margins stood at 30.3 per cent for the quarter.

Sagility India: The IT solutions player reported a 23.37 per cent YoY to Rs 267.6 crore, while revenue rose 35.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,971.1 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 30.4 per cent YoY to Rs 511 crore, while margins came in at 25.9 per cent for the quarter.

Cupid: The healthcare and consumer products company has received CE certification for two in-vitro diagnostic products—the CupiKIT HIV 1&2 antibody test kit and the CupiKIT Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) test kit. These approvals enable Cupid to market the certified products across the European Economic Area and other CE-recognized international markets.

Akzo Nobel India: The company board has approved a proposal to change the company’s name from Akzo Nobel India to JSW Dulux, subject to receipt of name availability approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.