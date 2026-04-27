Top stocks in news: RIL, Wipro, Axis Bank, Paytm, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, UPL, Lodha, LTF

Indian equity benchmark indices continued to fall and ended lower on Friday thanks to weak global and domestic global cues around West Asia concerns and FII outflows. The BSE Sensex dropped 999.79 points, or 1.29 per cent, to close at 76,664.21, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 275.10 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 23,897.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, April 27, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Adani Total Gas, AU Small Finance Bank, Aye Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Robeco AMC, Jindal Saw, Nippon Life India AMC, Phoenix Mills, Piramal Finance, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Varun Beverages, Websol Energy System and more will announce their results for March 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of 360 One WAM and Alka India shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Trustwave Securities shall trade ex-date for capital reduction. Shares of SAIL remain in F&O ban for the day.

Reliance Industries: The oil, telecom and retail major reported a 8.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 20,589 crore, while revenue rose 12.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3.25 lakh crore in Q4FY26. Its Ebitda dropped 0.3 per cent YoY to Rs 48,588 crore, while margins contracted 200 bps to 14.9 per cent. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY26.

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Wipro: The IT solutions major company announced a strategic partnership with Kongsberg Digital, a global leader in advanced engineering and industrial digitalisation, to jointly deploy next-generation AI-powered digital twin solutions for the energy and utilities sector.

Axis Bank: The private lender reported a 0.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit to Rs 7,071.3 crore, while NIIs increased 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 14,457.2 crore, with NIMs coming in at 3.62 per cent for the March 2026 quarter. Provisions jumped nearly 160 per cent YoY to Rs 3,522.2 crore, while gross NPA slipped to 1.23 per cent.

One 97 Communications: The Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the banking licence of the fintech company's associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank, effective April 24. Paytm Payments Bank is prohibited from conducting banking business. The Board of Directors and shareholders approved the necessary resolutions to enable the winding-up of Paytm Payments Bank.

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IndusInd Bank: The private lender returned to black for January-March 2026 quarter, reporting a net profit of Rs 532.71 crore, with net interest income rising 43.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,371.5 crore. Gross NPAs and net NPAs declined on a sequential basis.

RBL Bank: The private lender reported a more than triple jump in the net profit at Rs 230 crore, while net interest income increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,671 crore for the three months ending on March 31, 2026. NPAs on both gross and net levels decline on a quarterly comparison.

JK Cement: The cement player has been declared the preferred bidder for the mining lease of the Maliyakheri Limestone Block-I, which spreads over an area of 6.90 hectares in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender reported a 4.9 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 318.9 crore, while net interest income rose 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,677.2 crore for the first quarter of the current calendar. Its NPAs declined on both gross and net levels.

L&T Finance: The NBFC reported a 26.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 806.6 crore, while NIIs increased 24.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,024 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Total retail loans increased 26 per cent YoY to Rs 1,19,508 crore and it also announced a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share.

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Manappuram Finance: The SEBI has issued an administrative warning letter to VP Nandakumar, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, in his personal capacity. This relates to the delayed disclosure of encumbrance or pledge of his shares for transactions carried out between September 21 and 24, 2018. The disclosure was made on October 11, 2018, with a delay of seven days.

Lodha Developers: The real estate player reported a 9.35 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 1,007.9 crore, while revenue increased 11.58 per cent YoY to Rs 4,713.5 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Pre-sales rose 23 per cent YoY to Rs 5,890 crore. Ebitda rose 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,412.6 crore with margins of 29.96 crore for the reported period.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The NBFC reported a 55 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 873 crore, while NIIs rose 24.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,709.3 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Disbursement rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 17,184 crore, while AUM increased 12 per cent. The company announced a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share for the shareholders.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The sugar player has approved to set-up a lactogypsum processing plant at Kumbhi, Uttar Pradesh, to enhance value creation from by-products of PLA and strengthen its integrated operations. The proposed facility, with an estimated investment of up to Rs 160 crore, will manufacture gypsum boards using lactogypsum, a by-product of its upcoming PLA project.

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Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: The petrochem player reported a 68.4 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 117 crore, while revenue rose 3.2 per cent YoY to Rs 28,493 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Gross refining margins stood at $9.22 a barrel in 2025-26.

DCB Bank: The private lender reported a 16.1 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 205.65 crore, while NIIs jumped 17.4 per cent YoY to Rs 655.2 crore for the three-months ending on March 31, 2026. NPAs declined on both net and gross levels, sequentially.

Supreme Petrochem: India's largest producer and exporter of polystyrene reported a 57.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 168.04 crore, while revenue rose 3.31 per cent YOY to Rs 1,584.63 crore Q4FY26. Its Ebitda rose 75 per cent YOY to Rs 263 crore, with margins improving 600 bps. It also announced a dividend of Rs 8 per share.

UPL: The agrochem company's step-down subsidiary, United Phosphorus Holdings Brazil BV, will enter into an agreement for a further investment of $86.7 million in Sinova Inovações Agrícolas SA, an associate entity of the company. The investment is intended for working capital requirements and debt reduction.

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Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player has received final approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg. These are therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Gilenya capsules of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Pace Digitek: The telecom and infra company has announced an OEM partnership with NEC XON Systems Proprietary, South Africa, which will market, distribute, and deploy the company's product portfolio, including grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and related energy solutions, across South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, and Mauritius.

Indian Hume Pipe Company: The metal company has received a Letter of Intent worth Rs 417.97 crore from the Jihe Kathapur Lift Irrigation Division of the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC). The order is for the construction of headworks and a closed pipe distribution system of the NER direct gravity.

Pine Labs: The fintech player's board has approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Shopflo Technologies by Pine Labs from the existing shareholders for Rs 88 crore.

Supreme Power Equipment: The power solutions company has secured domestic orders worth Rs 128 crore from Hyderabad-based companies. With these order wins, its order book stands at Rs 481.44 crore, while its subsidiary, Danya Electric Company, has an order book of Rs 96.28 crore, taking the combined total to Rs 577.72 crore.