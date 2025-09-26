Top stocks in news: Tata Motors, GK Energy, BHEL, Saatvik Green, Waaree, RITES, Nazara

Indian benchmark indices settled lower for the fifth trading session amid the feeble global cues, consistent FIIs outflows and uncertainty around the US-India trade deal. BSE Sensex plunged 555.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 81,159.68, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 166.05 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 24,890.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, September 26, 2025:

Quarterly results today: Companies including Amanta Healthcare, Ashapura Intimates Fashion, and Taaza International will release their quarterly earnings on Friday, September 26.

Corporate actions today: Shares of 3i Infotech and Healthy Life Agritec shall trade ex-date for rights, while shares of Chandra Prabhu International shares trade ex-bonus today. Shares of PVV Infra and RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems shall trade ex-split today, while shares of Nazara Technologies shall trade ex-date for split and bonus issue.

Dividend shares today: Shares of Spright Agro, West Leisure Resorts and Caspian Corporate Services shall trade ex-dividend today.

GK Energy: The EPC solutions player for solar powered pump solutions will make its stock market debut on Friday, September 26 after the company raised a total of Rs 464.26 crore. It sold its shares in the price band of Rs 145-153 per share with a lot size of 98 shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 89.62 times

Saatvik Green Energy: The manufacturer of modules and offers EPC solutions will make its stock market debut today, that is Friday, September 26. The issue was sold in the range Rs 442-465 apiece with a lot size of 32 shares. It raised a total of Rs 900 crore via IPO,, which was overall subscribed only 6.57 times.

IT stocks: Technology will be in focus after Accenture beat Q4 estimates with $17.6 billion revenue, driven by strong AI-led consulting and digital services. Full-year revenue rose 7 per cent to $69.7 billion, with $21.3 billion in new bookings, including $1.8 billion from generative AI. For FY26, Accenture expects 2–5 per cent revenue growth and EPS to rise 5%–12 per cent.

Tata Motors: Through a statement on the cyber incident, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) informed colleagues, suppliers, and retail partners that sections of its digital estate are now up and running. The foundational work of its recovery programme is firmly underway, and the Global Parts Logistics Centre is running at full operations.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: DIPAM has not agreed to the proposal for the formation of a joint venture between BHEL and REC Power Development and Consultancy.

Waaree Energies: India's largest manufacturer of solar panels will be in focus amid reports of the US investigating charges of the company evading anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells. The US Customs and Border Protection has started a formal investigation of Waaree and Waaree Solar Americas Inc.

Vodafone Idea: The Supreme Court is set to hear the debt-ridden telecom company's plea against the Centre's Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) demand today. The government told the top court that it does not oppose the telecom company's plea on AGR dues.

RITES: The railway firm has received a letter of award (LoA) from Talis Logistics, South Africa, for the supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives. The order is worth $18 million.

Exide Industries: The auto ancillary firm has invested Rs 80 crore in equity shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, on a rights basis, for setting up a greenfield plant at Bengaluru for the manufacturing of lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and pack business.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The cement company has received a show cause notice from the Joint Commissioner (Prev), CGST & Central Excise, Raipur, alleging invoicing by carrying and forwarding agents (C&FA) without the supply of cement during the period FY 2019-20 to September 24 of FY 2024-25, and hence demanding tax and penalty of Rs 112.48 crore.

Amber Enterprises India: A clutch of investors, including Singularity AMC, Axis New Opportunities AIF, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nuvama Crossover, Avendus, Incred Wealth, and Frangipani Capital Advisors, invested Rs 550 crore in Amber Enterprises' subsidiary IL JIN Electronics against 8,45,092 compulsorily convertible preference shares.

Ventive Hospitality: The recently listed hotel chains proposed to acquire a 76 per cent stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, marking its entry into Goa's hospitality market. Soham owns the 104 operational keys Hilton Goa Resort and a land parcel in Goa

Ceigall India: The joint venture between Ceigall India and JSP Projects (JSPPPL) has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the construction of internal roads of Pocket B, C & D of Aerotropolis, SAS Nagar. The project is worth Rs 509.2 crore. Ceigall India and JSP Projects hold 80 per cent the joint venture.

Supreme Petrochem: The petrochem player has commissioned its first line of the ABS project with an installed capacity of 70,000 TPA at its Amdoshi Plant, Maharashtra, with the technical support of Versalis, Italy. The plant commenced production on September 25.