TVS Holdings announces interim dividend, record date; stock gains 

Shares of TVS Holdings Ltd rose over 3% on Friday after board of the firm announced an interim dividend of Rs 93 per share. TVS Holdings stock rose 3.51% to Rs 9120, up nearly 3.5% against the previous close of Rs 8,810.65 on BSE. Total 525 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 47.26 lakh. Market cap of TVS Holdings stood at Rs 18,127 crore.

Related Articles

The record date for the payment of interim dividend has been fixed at March 28, 2025 and approved by the Board of Directors.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company through circular resolution today, declared an interim dividend of Rs 93/- per share (1,860%) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs 188 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2025," said TVS Holdings.

"The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and /or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on 28th March 2025, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose. The dividend payment will be made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013," added TVS Holdings.

The firm reported a 72% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 386 crore for the December 31, 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 14% to Rs 11,458 crore in Q3 against Rs 10,014 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

EBITDA climbed 19% to Rs 1848 crore in Q3 and EBITDA margin climbed 16% in Q3 from 15.5% a year ago.

TVS Holdings Limited (formerly Sundaram-Clayton Limited) is a registered Core Investment Company to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) without accepting public deposits.