Infosys: The IT solutions major's subsidiary, Infosys Singapore, will enter into a joint venture agreement with NTT Docomo in Japan., which is a strategic market for Infosys, while NTT Docomo is one of the leading telecommunications companies in the country. Infosys has joined NTT Docomo Playspace, Inc. as a strategic partner.

Jio Financial Services: The telecom major and BlackRock have each invested Rs 123 crore in their 50:50 joint venture (JV), Jio BlackRock Asset Management, through a rights issue. Both companies have subscribed to and been allotted 12.3 crore equity shares each, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The JV will use the proceeds to fund its business operations.

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National Aluminium Company: The state-run metal player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RUSAL to collaborate on recovering scandium, a critical mineral, from red mud, a by-product of alumina production. The partnership will facilitate knowledge exchange and evaluate viable pathways for extracting scandium from the industrial waste.

Bharat Forge: The forging player has invested Rs 291 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, through a rights issue, using proceeds from its qualified institutional placement. The company was allotted 29.05 crore fully paid-up equity shares of KSSL at Rs 10 each, with the allotment completed on November 18.

Tonbo Imaging India: The recently listed defence company has received an order worth approximately Rs 35.62 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of clip-on thermal weapon sights and associated support equipment.

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Dalmia Bharat: The company board of directors shall meet on November 23, 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of the company's paid-up equity shares. The proposal will be considered in accordance with the applicable provisions.

Intellect Design Arena: The fintech player has announced the launch of eMACH.ai Cloud for banks in Asia. It is expanding its next-generation banking footprint across Asia through a fully managed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Sky Gold & Diamonds: The jewellery player's board and shareholders have approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through public or private offerings, including a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

BLS Polymers: The recently polymer player reported a 130.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 10.54 crore, while revenue increased 28.9 per cent YoY to Rs 125.6 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA soared 152.4 per cent YoY to Rs 16.3 crore, while margins soared to 13 per cent for the quarter.

LT Foods: The packaged food player's US subsidiary, LT Foods Americas, has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of MK Foods, the parent company of premium Indian-inspired food brand Maya Kaimal, for an enterprise value of $5.8 million. The acquisition, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, is set to be completed within three months, subject to customary conditions.

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Aye Finance: The NBFC has approved raising up to Rs 325 crore through three series of secured, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement. The issuance includes a green shoe option of up to Rs 75 crore, with each debenture carrying a face value of Rs 1 lakh and being issued at par in dematerialised form.