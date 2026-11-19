"I believe the @nvidia board is not acting in the best interest of shareholders nor in a manner consistent with their fiduciary duties," Ackman wrote. "They did so without careful consideration of the impact on the company, its customers, its shareholders or other stakeholders. They rushed to judgment without the benefit of careful due diligence or even with a basic understanding of the facts."

Pointing to the speed of the exit, Ackman suggested the directors barely had time for a single virtual meeting rather than gathering in person to weigh the risks. He argued that a decision of this magnitude required the board to deliberate carefully once the facts were known, sleep on the decision, and reconvene the following day.

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Ackman maintained that while a board has the authority to terminate a chief executive over an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, it should not be a reflex reaction.

"That is why we have boards comprised of humans and not agents," he stated. "A board should consider whether or not such a relationship was consensual or whether it was an abuse of power dynamics. And a board has to consider what the impact of the firing is on all stakeholders."

Questioning the legal counsel guiding the directors, Ackman reminded them that boards of Delaware companies carry a legal duty of care to make informed, prudent, and good-faith decisions. He also criticized the board for definitively ruling out Jensen's return before all facts were established, calling it "yet another breach of their duty of care," and warned that an overly broad internal investigation could severely damage the company.

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"In short, this looks like a series of major governance failures by directors that panicked due to headlines in the media," Ackman wrote. "They likely felt compelled to do something because they were afraid of looking bad in the media, not because it was the right thing for them company. They couldn’t stand the heat."

He concluded that the board's conduct was "shocking for a company of this scale and importance to our country and the world at large, particularly at this moment in history."