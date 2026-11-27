Conversely, electronics retailers delivered decent growth, buoyed by across-the-board price hikes and strong weather-led air conditioner demand. Overall, companies relied on calibrated price increases to navigate input cost pressures, Nuvama noted.

"During Q2, margin performance was heavily shaped by the calendar shift of peak festive shopping into Q3 and persistent raw material inflation across cotton and synthetic fabrics. Broad-based operating deleverage exerted pressure on reported EBITDA margin for some players. Structural margin resilience was maintained across value fashion and brand-led operators through a combination of calibrated price hikes in the range of 1.5 per cent and 6 per cent, channel mix optimisation," Nuvama said.

On the numbers, value fashion players V-Mart Retail Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, V2 Retail Ltd and Baazar Style Retail Ltd reported revenue growth of 18 per cent, 14 per cent, 28 per cent and minus 10 per cent, respectively, with same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 3 per cent, 5.4 per cent and minus 14.9 per cent at V-Mart Retail Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd and V2 Retail Ltd, respectively.

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Trent Ltd reported 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q2, with mid-single-digit like-to-like (LTL) growth, marking a strong pickup after a while. Arvind Fashions Ltd reported 10 per cent revenue growth and 7.3 per cent retail LTL growth. Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd grew 11 per cent, with its core lifestyle brands up 9 per cent and retail LTL growth at 5.3 per cent. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd grew 2 per cent YoY, with Pantaloons delivering 10 per cent festive-adjusted growth and its ethnic portfolio (excluding TCNS) growing 12 per cent. Vedant Fashions Ltd reported 2.4 per cent YoY growth in operating revenue due to the shift in the Shradh and Navratri calendars.

"Headline growth across the sector continued to be driven largely by store footprint expansion and network upsizing rather than throughput per store. Although some players like Page and Go Fashion’s weakness came on an equally weak base which implies the festive shift doesn’t fully explain the soft print," Nuvama said.

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It said the shifting of major cultural festivals and a high density of auspicious Hindu wedding dates into H2 provides strong revenue tailwinds, driving high single to double-digit LTL growth expectations.

Nuvama said long-term structural growth remains anchored by the migration from unorganised to organised retail, rising consumer aspirations, deeper Tier 2–4 town penetration and multi-category expansion into footwear, innerwear, athleisure and beauty.

"Fixed cost operational leverage is expected to normalise margins in H2 as sales volume increases over fixed rental and store payroll bases. Input cost inflation (cotton and crude-based synthetics) is being neutralised via calibrated 1.5–6% price increases, supply chain re-engineering and higher private-label salience," it said.

Nuvama said retailers are maintaining steady store expansion targets, with a deliberate emphasis on upsized Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), regional store clustering and AI-driven inventory replenishment.