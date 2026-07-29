'Sometimes as a market crash': Vijay Kedia shares investing lessons in Guru Purnima post

"My greatest gurus came disguised as failure, loss, disappointment, rejection, humiliation, pain and regret," he wrote.

The veteran investor, known for his long-term investing philosophy, said the defining moments of his investing journey came not from his most successful bets but from the mistakes he made along the way.

"The biggest turning points in my investing journey did not come from my biggest winners. They came from my biggest mistakes," Kedia said.

Highlighting the role of setbacks in shaping an investor's mindset, he added: "Perhaps the greatest truth about a guru is this: The greatest gurus don't always arrive as people. Sometimes they arrive as failure. Sometimes as rejection. Sometimes as humiliation. Sometimes as a market crash."

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Kedia concluded his post by wishing everyone a "Happy Guru Purnima."

On this Guru Purnima, I bow not only to the people who taught me, but also to the experiences that transformed me.



My greatest gurus came disguised as failure, loss, disappointment, rejection, humiliation, pain and regret.



The biggest turning points in my investing journey did… — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) July 29, 2026

Guru Purnima is a festival dedicated to expressing gratitude to teachers and mentors.