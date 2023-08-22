Voda Idea, Zomato, Sulzon Energy, YES Bank, HCC shares gain up to 6% amid high volumes; SJS leads turnover

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Trident Ltd, Zomato Ltd, RTN Power, Reliance Power Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, and YES Bank Ltd were among stocks that saw up to 6 per cent jump in Wednesday's trading trade amid high volumes. SJS Enterprises and two Adani group stocks namely Adani Enterprises and Adani Power gained up to 4 per cent amid high turnover, NSE data on active stocks showed.

Vodafone Idea topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock was up 3.31 per cent at Rs 7.80, as 8,00,10,154 shares worth Rs 61.36 crore changed hands on the counter by 10.15 am. Trident shares surged 6.02 per cent to 37.85. A total of 5,89,58,945 Trident shares worth Rs 218 crore changed hands so far.

Zomato shares climbed 3.68 per cent to Rs 93.05, as 4,71,65,199 shares worth Rs 439 crore changed hands. Shares of RTN Power climbed 4.28 per cent to Rs 17.05. A total of 3,69,74,860 RTN Power shares changed hands.

Suzlon Energy rose 2.26 per cent to Rs 20.35. A total of 3,67,70,935 Suzlon Energy shares changed hands worth Rs 68.72 crore. YES Bank were edged higher to Rs 16.95 as 2,55,25,285 shares worth Rs 43.39 crore changed hands. HCC, IDF First Bank and IRFC were among other stock that saw high volumes in Wednesday's trade.

SJS Enterprises led the turnover chart on NSE at Rs 709 crore. This stock was up 2.46 per cent at Rs 636. There were reports that a promoter entity, Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd, along with institutional investor Sanders Consulting were looking to offload about 30 per cent stake in the company.

Adani group stocks Adani Enterprises and Adani Power turnovers of Rs 502 crore and Rs 469 crore, respectively. The two Adani stocks gained up to 3.8 per cent.

Zomato saw Rs 390 crore in turnover. This stock advanced 3.62 per cent. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were some other stocks that gained amid high turnover.\

