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Jensen Huang row: Alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang is in Beijing, says report

Jensen Huang row: Alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang is in Beijing, says report

Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, founded Megaspeed in 2023 after working in private equity and television.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 12:55 PM IST
Jensen Huang row: Alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang is in Beijing, says reportJensen Huang row: Alice Huang is reportedly in Beijing

Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of spying for Beijing and at the centre of the controversy involving Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, is currently living in the Chinese capital.

According to a report in Bloomberg that cited people in the know, the founder of Singapore-based Megaspeed International has returned to China and is living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials. It was not immediately clear when or why she travelled to Beijing or what she is currently doing there.

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Her whereabouts had been the subject of intense speculation since Jensen Huang admitted to an extra-marital affair and Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation into allegations that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. Also known as Huang Le, she has not responded to requests for comment. Beijing has denied the spying allegations, calling them groundless and an attempt to malign China.

WHO IS ALICE HUANG?

Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, founded Megaspeed in 2023 after working in private equity and television. The company emerged as one of Nvidia's biggest customers in Southeast Asia, a region that has come under scrutiny over the alleged diversion of advanced US AI chips to China.

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Megaspeed was spun off from Chinese video game company 7Road Holdings shortly after former US President Joe Biden imposed sweeping restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China. In November 2023, it was sold to a Singapore-based shell company and subsequently became an official Nvidia Cloud Partner, giving it preferred access to the chipmaker's products.

Trade records show Megaspeed has since imported Nvidia products worth more than $4.6 billion. It rents out chips through multiple Southeast Asian facilities to companies including China's Alibaba Group, which has denied US allegations of links to the Chinese military.

MUST READ | Taipei dinners, business ties and $4.8 billion chip deals: How Alice Huang got close to Jensen Huang

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US intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. Surveillance allegedly picked up communications between her and an American citizen, later identified as Jensen Huang through a process known as unmasking. However, it remains unclear what information she may have collected or whether she shared anything with Beijing.

Jensen Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and pledged to cooperate with Nvidia's independent investigation. The company has said it has no reason to believe national security or its proprietary information was compromised.

US President Donald Trump has said the FBI is investigating the matter, while China has rejected the allegations against Alice Huang.

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 12:54 PM IST
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