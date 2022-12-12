scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Stocks
YES Bank shares climb 4%, take 3-day rise to 17%; major hurdle at Rs 21, says an analyst

Feedback

YES Bank shares climb 4%, take 3-day rise to 17%; major hurdle at Rs 21, says an analyst

YES Bank had on Friday said it received two further letters (separate to each investor) from the RBI in relation to the proposed investments. The bank will now engage with the Investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise

YES Bank stock has broken out of an Inverse Head and Shoulder formation, with long consolidation and a Triangle breakout on the longer time frame, said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart YES Bank stock has broken out of an Inverse Head and Shoulder formation, with long consolidation and a Triangle breakout on the longer time frame, said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Shares of YES Bank jumped 4 per cent in Monday's trade, taking its recent rise to the third straight day. The stock has been in news after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave an conditional approval to proposed investments by CA Basque Investments (a part of the group of entities doing business globally as ‘The Carlyle Group’) and Verventa Holdings (an affiliate of funds advised/managed by Advent).

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS