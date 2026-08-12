Google’s Gemini app makes history; Crosses 1 billion monthly user in a major AI milestone

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Gemini app’s usage globally

Google revealed that voice usage is becoming mainstream for the Gemini app, as 63% of users now use voice to interact. In addition, parents are 43% more likely to use voice for everyday tasks, suggesting voice is particularly useful for multitasking.

1B+ people are now using @Geminiapp every month to spark new ideas and get things done. It’s our fastest growing product ever, and our 14th to hit the 1B-user mark.



Kudos to @JoshWoodward & the entire Gemini team, and thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us -… pic.twitter.com/sSWrULX4Qn — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 11, 2026

About 1 in 5 Gemini Live interactions involve more than voice, as users are also using camera sharing and screen sharing to resolve their queries. In addition, 38% of school-related requests include an attachment like PDFs, notes, worksheets, images, or other study material.

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Gemini is also being used as a creative tool, as users generate more than 150 million images every day. “It lets you do images, video, and audio in one place, helping small businesses create products like marketing materials,” the company said.

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Recently, Gemini also gained agentic capabilities and can automate tasks across 40+ popular apps.

The AI chatbot app is also popular beyond Android users. There are 100 million+ active Gemini users on iOS, and macOS users prompt Gemini roughly twice as often as users on other platforms, showing the growing trust.

With the progress and major milestone, Google said, “We’re just getting started!”

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Pichai also appraised Josh Woodward, VP, Google Labs, Gemini app & AI Studio, and team for the rapid growth and adoption of the Gemini app. “Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us - much more to come!” he added.