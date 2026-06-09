Wipro shares hit fresh 52-week low ahead of buyback opening; buy, add or wait?

Shares of Wipro Ltd fell 0.61 per cent in Tuesday's trade to touch a fresh 52-week low of Rs 180.70. Earlier in the day, the IT major announced that its Rs 15,000-crore share buyback offer will open on June 11 and close on June 17, 2026.

Under the buyback, eligible shareholders can tender their shares at Rs 250 apiece. The company intends to repurchase up to 60 crore fully paid-up equity shares.

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Wipro has also announced the entitlement ratio for shareholders under both the reserved category for small shareholders and the general category.

As per the buyback terms, eligible shareholders in the reserved category for small shareholders will be entitled to tender 11 equity shares for every 56 equity shares held as on the record date, June 5, 2026.

For shareholders in the general category, the entitlement ratio has been set at 10 equity shares for every 197 equity shares held on the record date.

Buy, add or wait?

Market veteran Arun Kejriwal said, "At present, there is an arbitrage play in Wipro, as the record date for the buyback ended on June 5. Any shares bought now cannot be tendered in the buyback. Assuming a retail shareholder holds around 1,000 shares under the Rs 2 lakh eligibility limit, and if about 200 shares are accepted in the buyback, the investor could earn around Rs 70 per share based on a buyback price of Rs 250 and a market price of about Rs 180. That would translate into a gain of roughly Rs 14,000 on the accepted shares."

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He added, "For the remaining 800 shares, the investor can absorb a decline of around Rs 18-19 per share from the purchase price. Assuming an acquisition cost of about Rs 200 per share, the residual cost works out to roughly Rs 181 per share."

Kejriwal further said that the next major trigger for the stock would be the disclosure of the minimum number of shares accepted in the buyback. "The price is likely to remain volatile for now. Once the acceptance numbers become public, the stock should readjust in line with those calculations," he stated.

From a technical standpoint, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted, "Wipro has witnessed a sharp breakdown after failing to sustain above the Rs 190-194 support zone. The stock is currently under strong selling pressure with rising volumes, indicating bearish sentiment in the near term. Immediate support is placed near Rs 175, while resistance is now seen around Rs 188–190. Unless Wipro reclaims these levels quickly, weakness may continue.

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He advised traders to remain cautious as momentum indicators also favour bears currently. "The stock is likely to face selling pressure with downside targets of Rs 160 if it slips below Rs 175. At the price of Rs 160, investors can look for a fresh buy opportunity," Singh further said.