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Wipro shares in a multi-month downtrend; price targets, resistance and support levels

Wipro shares in a multi-month downtrend; price targets, resistance and support levels

WIPRO167.23(0.56%)

Wipro shares, which have slipped 38% this year, hit a low of Rs 165.20 in the current session.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Wipro shares in a multi-month downtrend; price targets, resistance and support levelsWipro shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Shares of Wipro Ltd slipped to a fresh 52-week low for the second straight session today amid weak sentiment in the broader market.

Wipro shares, which have slipped 38% this year, hit a low of Rs 165.20 in the current session. The IT stock fell to a low of Rs 166.35 in the previous session. Market cap of Wipro fell to Rs 1.65 lakh crore. Wipro shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Its RSI lies at 30, indicating the stock is on the verge of entering the oversold zone. Total 2.91 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.85 crore.

Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Avoid entry now as Wipro is in a clear, multi-month downtrend making consistent lower highs and lower lows. Price trades below all key EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200), with heavy red volume confirming active distribution. While RSI near 30 signals oversold conditions that could spark a minor relief rally, buying into strong overhead resistance and bearish momentum carries excessive risk."

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Currently, the Rs 150–155 zone remains a crucial support area, aligned with the earlier long-term breakout region. Holding this zone could provide a base for recovery, while the Rs 185–190 zone remains the immediate resistance. A decisive breakout and sustained move above this resistance would indicate improvement in the price structure and open the possibility of a stronger recovery. A sustained recovery in RSI from these lower levels, along with price holding the Rs 150–155 support zone, will provide early signs of stabilisation. Overall, the stock remains sideways to bearish, and this structure is likely to persist as long as the stock continues to trade below the Rs 185– Rs 190 resistance zone and fails to establish a higher-high formation."

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 160 while resistance stands at Rs 171. A decisive breakout above Rs 171 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 175. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 160-Rs 175 range."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 1:30 PM IST
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