Can GPT-6 Astra book an IRCTC ticket? Man tests it for Mumbai-Rajkot train journey

He said the experiment succeeded, with GPT-6 Astra actually completing the ticket booking. The creator, who had been repeatedly surprised by the model during his testing, said the result shocked him too. His experiment offers a glimpse into how AI could increasingly move from giving instructions to carrying out tasks.

From answering questions to doing the task

The experiment reportedly started after someone asked the creator a straightforward question: Can it book an IRCTC ticket?

Rather than speculate, he decided to test GPT-6 Astra himself. In an Instagram video, the creator showed his experiment and said the AI managed to book an IRCTC train ticket.

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“I’ve been testing GPT-6 Astra for the last 2–3 days, and it keeps surprising me,” he wrote while sharing the experience. He added that after being asked whether it could book an IRCTC ticket, he tested the capability and found that it “actually did”.

The creator said he was “shocked” by the result, making the experiment less about a single train booking and more about what AI assistants may be capable of when they can act on a user’s request.

For users, this could point towards a shift in how AI is used. Instead of simply telling you how to book a train, an AI capable of completing the process could potentially take over more of the steps involved.

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However, the creator’s post does not provide details about the specific ticket, payment process or how the booking was completed. So, while the experiment shows what GPT-6 Astra reportedly managed in this case, it does not establish that every IRCTC booking can be completed this way.