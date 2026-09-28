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YES Bank shares fall 4% on Citi's negative watch; Axis Bank also in focus

YES Bank shares fall 4% on Citi's negative watch; Axis Bank also in focus

YESBANK21.55(4.22%)

In the case of YES bank, the lender declined 3.87 per cent to hit a low of Rs 21.59 on BSE. Citi suggested a 'Sell' and a target of Rs 22 on the stock. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 9:53 AM IST
YES Bank shares fall 4% on Citi's negative watch; Axis Bank also in focusAxis Bank also fell amid a broader market selloff, with the stock slipping 0.66 per cent to Rs 1,212 apiece.

Shares of YES Bank Ltd fell 4 per cent in Monday's trade after foreign brokerage Citi placed the private lender on a 'negative watch' as it assesses the impact of large FCNR(B)-linked inflows on lenders' earnings. Citi, on the other hand, placed Axis Bank Ltd on a "30-day positive catalyst watch" ahead of September quarter results, Bloomberg reported.

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In the case of YES bank, the lender declined 3.87 per cent to hit a low of Rs 21.59 on BSE. Citi suggested a 'Sell' and a target of Rs 22 on the stock.  Axis Bank also fell amid a broader market selloff, with the stock slipping 0.66 per cent to Rs 1,212 apiece.

Citi said about $133 billion of FCNR(B) inflows, equivalent to 4.5 per cent of deposits, to inflate banks’ balance sheets, “2QFY27 is shaping up as the toughest quarter to model, with FCNR(B)/OFCB-linked inflows distorting nearly every reported metric,” it said.

The foreign brokerage expects Axis Bank to deliver a 1.7 per cent return on assets and 16 per cent return on equity as its balance sheet expands, with profit after tax rising 40 per cent YoY.

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"While the inflows should boost NII and pre-provision operating profit, the enlarged balance-sheet denominator and thin incremental margins are expected to cause 5-15bps of optical NIM compression," Citi said.

Private banks could eventually report 12-25 per cent NII growth and 15-20 per cent PPOP growth, Citi said.

It sees net interest margin (NIM) declining about 12 bps for YES Bank and ICICI Bank; 10 bps for Kotak Mahindra Bank, 8bps for Axis Bank and 2bps for HDFC Bank Ltd.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 9:51 AM IST
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