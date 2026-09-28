YES Bank shares fall 4% on Citi's negative watch; Axis Bank also in focus

Shares of YES Bank Ltd fell 4 per cent in Monday's trade after foreign brokerage Citi placed the private lender on a 'negative watch' as it assesses the impact of large FCNR(B)-linked inflows on lenders' earnings. Citi, on the other hand, placed Axis Bank Ltd on a "30-day positive catalyst watch" ahead of September quarter results, Bloomberg reported.
In the case of YES bank, the lender declined 3.87 per cent to hit a low of Rs 21.59 on BSE. Citi suggested a 'Sell' and a target of Rs 22 on the stock. Axis Bank also fell amid a broader market selloff, with the stock slipping 0.66 per cent to Rs 1,212 apiece.