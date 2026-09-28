YES Bank shares fall 4% on Citi's negative watch; Axis Bank also in focus

Citi said about $133 billion of FCNR(B) inflows, equivalent to 4.5 per cent of deposits, to inflate banks’ balance sheets, “2QFY27 is shaping up as the toughest quarter to model, with FCNR(B)/OFCB-linked inflows distorting nearly every reported metric,” it said.

The foreign brokerage expects Axis Bank to deliver a 1.7 per cent return on assets and 16 per cent return on equity as its balance sheet expands, with profit after tax rising 40 per cent YoY.

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"While the inflows should boost NII and pre-provision operating profit, the enlarged balance-sheet denominator and thin incremental margins are expected to cause 5-15bps of optical NIM compression," Citi said.

Private banks could eventually report 12-25 per cent NII growth and 15-20 per cent PPOP growth, Citi said.

It sees net interest margin (NIM) declining about 12 bps for YES Bank and ICICI Bank; 10 bps for Kotak Mahindra Bank, 8bps for Axis Bank and 2bps for HDFC Bank Ltd.