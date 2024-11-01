Muhurat Trading: NSE mobile app, website in 8 languages to be launched

Domestic equity indices (BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty) will be open for an hour on Friday (November 1) for Muhurat Trading on Diwali. The trading will mark the beginning of Samvat 2081, the Hindu New Year. The special session is meant to give a window to investors to make trades on the auspicious day. The traditional business community also open their books of account on Diwali.

This year, the Muhurat trading session will begin at 6:15 pm and end at 7:15 pm. The timings will be similar for commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options (F&O), and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).

Benchmark NSE said it will launch its website in eight Indian languages and mobile app. "Stay Tuned! Watch the live celebration of Diwali Puja and the launch of the NSE website in 8 Indian Languages & NSE Mobile App," the exchange said on X (formerly Twitter).

Looking ahead to Muhurat Trading, market experts have identified resistance for Nifty in the 24,300-24,400 range. Shrikant Chouhan from Kotak Securities noted, "If the index trades above 24,200, we could see a technical bounce to 24,300 or higher." However, if Nifty dips below 24,200, it could test levels between 24,100 and 24,050.

Hrishikesh Yedve from Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates added, "Nifty's recent red candle on the daily chart indicates weakness, with consolidation between 24,000 and 24,500. A breakout could set the next trend."

For Nifty Bank, immediate support lies in the 51,000-51,150 zone, with resistance near 52,580.

Foreign investors have remained net sellers for 24 straight sessions, offloading stocks worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Domestic investors, however, continued as net buyers for the 28th session. On Thursday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Rs 5,813.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 3,514.6 crore.