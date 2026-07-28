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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 First Impression: The foldable we've been waiting for?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 First Impression: The foldable we've been waiting for?

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 unfolds like a notebook, drawing similarities with the rumoured design of the Apple foldable. But is this the right foldable we have been waiting for?

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 8:30 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 First Impression: The foldable we've been waiting for?Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 First Impression

Over the years, Samsung has steadily refined its book-style foldable with taller and narrower displays. But in 2026, the South Korean giant has taken a different approach, and that too before the anticipated Apple Fold. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 unfolds like a notebook, drawing similarities with the rumoured design of the Apple foldable. With the whole new size and aspect ratio, Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers a more practical experience, which finally makes sense.

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I have been using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 for over 3 days to understand how the new design caters to day-to-day usage, and if it makes the most practical Fold Samsung has built yet. Here’s my initial impression of the notebook-style foldable.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series pre-orders at Reliance Digital: EMI starts at Rs 6,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: New size, new display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 flaunts a new wider design with a 10:16 cover display and a 4:3 main display, bringing a new foldable experience. The company claims that it is the world’s lightest foldable-ever, weighing just 201 grams, which seems quite impressive, and also feels comfortable in hand.

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With its wider display, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers a more practical experience on both screens, irrespective of the device's orientation. At every angle, the smartphone provided a smoother and more immersive experience compared to the taller foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. In terms of content viewing, multitasking, and day-to-day usage, the size feels more practical.

Must read: Top 5 smartphones with AI camera features: iPhone 17 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, more

Coming to the display, Samsung has upgraded the screen with a new Flex Titanium display that it used to make the foldable slimmer, lighter, and more efficient. In addition, it is also said to reduce the display crease. However, it is not quite invisible, and it may become more prominent with greater usage.

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Both screens feature a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, which is also said to be brighter at 3000nits. It also supports anti-reflective coating and the Vision Booster technology, offering a crisp and vibrant viewing experience. In day-to-day usage, I used the cover screen mainly for social media scrolling, messaging, and other day-to-day functionalities. Whereas, I the bigger screen was perfect for content consumption, news reading, and multitasking.

However, it is not the best in water resistance, as it supports an IP48 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Premium Snaps

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP wide main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Initially, we tested the foldable during daylight conditions, and like any other premium Samsung phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 also delivered impressive results.

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Must read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 price hike by up to Rs 43,000 amid rising chip costs

The images appeared bright, vibrant, and the colours were mostly accurate. However, we are yet to test its capabilities across ultrawide mode, night photography, portrait, and others.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Practical performance

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. While we are yet to test the foldable in e in heavy-duty workloads, early usage offers promising day-to-day performance when it comes to browsing, scrolling, casual gaming, and content viewing. 

In addition to its power performance specifications, the foldable also offers advanced AI-powered features with Galaxy AI, and with the new One UI 9, the overall experience feels more polished and cluter free.

The foldable packs a 4800mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. In three days, the foldable was charged just once with medium usage and screen time of around 5 hours. In addition, the smartphone takes slightly more than an hour to fully charge.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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