‘If there is temporary job displacement…’: says Perplexity CEO on AI-driven layoffs

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas appeared on the All-In Podcast on March 30, talking about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs, productivity, and the future of work. However, his remarks on AI-driven layoffs have sparked online criticism.

During the conversation, Srinivas highlighted that AI may lead to job displacement, but it also has the potential to improve efficiency and create new opportunities. He noted that the ongoing shift could lead to a “glorious future” where people will be encouraged to start their own small businesses.

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Srinivas said, “The reality is most people don’t enjoy their jobs… There’s suddenly a new possibility, a new opportunity, to use these tools, learn them, and start your own mini business.”

“Even if there is temporary job displacement to deal with, that sort of glorious future is what we should look forward to,” he added.

Based on these statements, people on social media are outraged about the remarks and are accusing the executive of not understanding the realities of the shift that is affecting thousands of tech workers on a daily basis.

One user on X said, “What a stupid statement to make about something as serious as layoffs. People's lives and livelihoods depend on keeping a stable job. There are people battling terrible diseases who need those jobs to have insurance. This guy is nuts.”

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“A man worth millions just told the single mother who lost her job that she should be grateful because now she can start a business using his product and called her unemployment a glorious future. This is what happens when you’ve never needed a paycheck to keep the lights on,” said another user.

Many also agreed on people hating jobs; they also argued about how jobs bring financial stability. A X user wrote, “Just because people hate their job that doesn't mean they shouldn't have the opportunity to get one. All of us have to do things we hate...welcome to life pal..”

Another user also supported the claims, saying, “He is kinda right though. A few years ago, one person couldn’t realistically run ops, marketing, support, and product all alone, but now they can – and some of them are making real numbers.”

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To back Srinivas' claims, Perplexity provided a statement to The New York Post saying, “Since Perplexity launched in December 2022, Americans have filed 16 million new business applications, contributing to the reversal of a 40-year decline and proving yet again that breakthrough technologies don’t eliminate opportunity, they create it.”