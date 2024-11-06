Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty jump as Trump claims win in US elections; investor wealth up Rs 7.8L cr

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday continued their strong upward for the second consecutive session as Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election. The surge in domestic indices was supported by gains in IT, energy and realty stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 901 points at 80,377, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved over 250 points to trade at 24,464. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that around Rs 7.8 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, HCLTech, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank lifted the indices higher.

Market watchers largely believes that Trump's victory could help stabilise the stock markets by curbing volatility and bringing focus back to fundamentals. Anitha Rangan, Economist at Equirus, said, "A clear result will be more of a relief to the markets, which have been in a volatile mood predicting the outcome. This could translate positively for India as the country's trade relations with the US remain robust."

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.8 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 7.84 lakh crore to Rs 452.71 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 444.88 lakh crore recorded during the previous session.

232 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 232 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Coforge, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Eclerx Services, Firstsource Solutions, Gillette, Kaynes, Mankind Pharma, National Aluminium, Nuvama and Procter & Gamble Health hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 12 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

3,007 stocks in the green

Out of 4,045 stocks, 3,007 stocks were seen advancing on BSE. 948 stocks were declining, while 90 stocks remained unchanged.

Kaynes, Dixon & GSFC jump up to 10%

Stocks such as Kaynes Technology India, Dixon Technologies (India), Eclerx, Tejas Networks, Kirloskar Oil Engines, CCL Products, KPIT Tech and Supreme Industries surged as much as 10.12 per cent.

IT, energy & realty stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Infosys, TCS, Reliance, HCLTech, L&T, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Ports. Infy, TCS, Reliance and HCL alone contributed positively to the around 541-point climb.

On NSE, all 16 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty IT, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Realty outperformed the NSE index by rising 4.08 per cent, 2.51 per cent and 2.60 per cent, respectively.