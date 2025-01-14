Stocks in news: HCL Tech, LIC, Angel One, BEL, Indian Hotels, HDFC AMC & JSW Energy

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week under severe selling pressure and settled sharply lower on Monday amid dull global cues. Anticipation of fewer rate cuts by the US Fed and rise in the US Dollar dented the sentiments. BSE Sensex cracked 1,048.90 points, or 1.36 per cent, to end at 76,330.01. NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 345.55 points, or 1.47 per cent, to settle at 23,085.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, January 14, 2025:

Q3 results today: HDFC Asset Management Company, Network18 Media & Investment, Shoppers Stop, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Benares Hotels, Atishay, Sayaji Hotels (Pune) and Sita Enterprises are among the companies that will announce their results for December 2024 quarter.



HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major reported a 8 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 4,591 crore, while revenue increased 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 29,890 crore in Q3FY25. Ebit rose 8.6 per cent to Rs 5,821 crore, while Ebit margin expanded 90 bps for the quarter. The company declared a dividend of Rs 18 per share.



Life Insurance Corporation: The company board has approved the infusion of equity capital of LKR 2,000 million (approximately Rs 58.50 crore) in its Sri Lanka subsidiary, Life Insurance Corporation (Lanka), subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.



Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence company has secured additional orders worth Rs 561 crore since December 23, 2024. These include orders for communication equipment, electro-optics, upgrades for satcom networks, radar and fire control systems, spares, and services. With these, BEL's total orders for the current financial year now stand at Rs 10,362 crore.



Angel One: The broking major's net profit grew 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 281.5 crore in the Q3FY25, while revenue surged 19.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,262.2 during the period. The company board also announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 apiece.



Indian Hotels Company: The hotels company has completed the acquisition of a 55 per cent stake in Rajscape Hotels for Rs 17.66 crore. Rajscape Hotels operates and manages 16 hotels under the Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels brand.



Piramal Enterprises: The NBFC, through its subsidiary, is eligible to receive an estimated $140 million, expected in FY26 following the sale of Life Molecular Imaging by Life Healthcare. It may also receive further amounts in subsequent years from eligible profits and future earnings related to the Imaging Group, subject to a maximum of $200 million (including the $140 million).



JSW Energy: The JSW Group firm has received a letter of intent from the Resolution Professional for its resolution plan submitted for KSK Mahanadi Power Company under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. KSK Mahanadi Power Company owns a 3,600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh.



Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth management players bottomline soared 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 77.3 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Its revenue jumped 29.9 per cent to Rs 237 crore during the reported quarter. Ebitda advanced 34.1 per cent YoY to Rs 107 crore, while margins expanded 150 bps to 45.2 per cent. The company also announced a bonus issue in 1:1 ratio.



Quess Corp: The commercial services player has received an order from the Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax, intimating about the balance refundable amount of Rs 20.74 crore for the assessment year 2017-18.



ITI: The telecom infra player has received orders worth Rs 35 crore from Sambalpur University in Odisha for Wi-Fi and LAN, and Rs 29.14 crore for an integrated security system from Central Railways. It has forayed into security systems and education/ICT domains.



Delta Corp: The gaming and resorts company reported a net profit of Rs 35.7 crore, rising 3.6 per cent YoY in the December 2024 quarter. Its revenue dropped 7.5 per cent YoY to Rs 194.3 crore, while Ebitda tanked 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 32.1 crore. Margins contracted 1,000 bps to 16.5 per cent for the quarter.



Bajel Projects: The EPC company has received an order for the supply of goods and services for the construction of 400KV D/C Raipur-Tiroda (Quad ACSR Moose) transmission lines in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra from Adani Energy Solutions.



Zee Media Corporation: The company board has approved raising up to Rs 400 crore via the issuance of equity shares, bonds, debentures, warrants, or other methods. Additionally, the Board has approved increasing the shareholding limits of FPIs and FIIs from 24 per cent to 49 per cent.



Bartronics India: Promoter Kinex India is set to sell a 6.29 per cent stake (1.91 crore shares) in the company via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on January 14 and January 15. The floor price for the offer has been set at Rs 22 per share. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on January 14 and for retail investors on January 15.