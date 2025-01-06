Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, NTPC Green, Nykaa & Tata Elxsi

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Friday as rich valuations and stronger US dollar dragged the benchmark indices down in the last session of the week. BSE Sensex cracked 720.60 points, or 0.90 per cent, to end at 79,223.11. NSE's Nifty50 plunged 183.90 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 24,004.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, January 6, 2025:

HDFC Bank: The private lender reported a 3 per cent YoY growth in net advances to Rs 25,42,500 crore, while deposits soared 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 25,63,500 crore. CASA deposits jumped 4.4 per cent to Rs 8,72,500 crore and assets under management jumped 7.6 per cent to Rs 26,27,600 crore in the December 2024 quarter.



ITC: Shares of the FMCG major will be traded ex-spin off where its hotel business shall be demerged into a separate entity and shall be listed on the bourses in the coming days.



ICICI Bank: The private lender has received an order from the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, raising a GST demand and penalty of Rs 100.76 crore. The bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the order through an appeal within the prescribed timelines.



Bajaj Finance: The shadow lender's asset under management grew 28 per cent YoY to Rs 3.98 lakh crore, while deposits rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 68,800 crore. Its new loans rose 22 per cent YoY to 1.21 crore for the December 2024 quarter.



NTPC Green Energy: The recently debutant's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. It secured a capacity of 1,000 MW at a tariff of Rs 2.56 per kWh. NTPC UP Green Energy has been incorporated as a 51:49 joint venture of NTPC Green Energy and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam.



Vedanta: The metal miner's aluminium production grew 3 per cent YoY to Rs 6.14 lakh tonnes in the third quarter of the ongoing financial years. Its saleable metal remains flat at 2.59 lakh tonnes. In zinc international, mined metal production rose 12 per cent YoY to 46,000 tonnes in the quarter.



Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group company will collaborate with Qualcomm to develop a virtual electronic control unit (ECU) platform for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers, using Snapdragon virtual system-on-chips (VSoCs) for the next generation of mobility solutions for passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicle segments.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of Nykaa said that its consolidated net revenue growth is likely to be higher than mid-twenties. Gross merchandise value (GMV) growth for the beauty vertical is expected to be in the low thirties. eB2B distribution biz– superstore by Nykaa continues to witness rapid expansion, servicing around 2.6 lakh transacting retailers in over 1,100 cities.



AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has given its approval to HDFC Bank and its group entities to acquire up to 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital in AU Small Finance Bank within one year from the date of the RBI approval letter.



JSW Infrastructure: The JSW Group company has entered into a concession agreement with the Railway Administration (Northern Railway).



Brigade Enterprises: The realty company, through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties, has signed a definitive agreement for a land parcel worth Rs 630 crore in Bengaluru for developing a residential project spanning about 20 acres. The project will have a total saleable area of 2.5 million square feet, with a gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 2,700 crore.



HG Infra Engineering: The company has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for setting up a 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system in Gujarat.



Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The private lender bank has launched a Global NRI Center (GNC) at its Thoothukudi headquarters, strengthening services for NRI customers.



Capital Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has granted its approval to HDFC Bank and its group entities to acquire up to 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Capital Small Finance Bank. This approval is valid for one year from the date of the said letter.



Premier Explosives: The explosives company has reported a fire accident on January 4 in the factory at Peddakandukur, Telangana. The fire has resulted in damage to buildings and equipment in one of the pyrotechnic manufacturing facilities. The incident has led to the loss of life of one person and severe injuries to another. The damaged assets were fully insured.



Deep Industries: The diversified solutions provider has received a letter of award (LoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the charter hiring of one 100MT workover rig for seven years for the Assam asset. The total estimated value of the said award is Rs 90.70 crore.



Rama Phosphates: Shareholders of the chemical player have approved the subdivision of the existing one equity share of the company (with a face value of Rs 10 each) into two equity shares (with a face value of Rs 5 each).