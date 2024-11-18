Stocks in news: RIL, Hero Moto, Grasim, Delhivery, Honasa, Hindustan Zinc & Glenmark Pharma

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday amid a slew of muted Q2 earnings, weak economic data and consistent FIIs outflows. BSE Sensex dropped 110.64 or 0.14 per cent to end at 77,580.31. NSE's Nifty50 retreated 26.35 points or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 23,532.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, November 18, 2024:

Related Articles



Q2 results today: Waaree Energies, Godavari Biorefineries, United Heat Transfer, Valecha Engineering, Samyak International and more will announce their results for the September 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: CFF Fluid Control, Emami, Manappuram Finance, Sundaram Fasteners and Oriental Infra Trust will trade ex-dividend today.



Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate, Viacom18, and Disney announced that the merger of the media and JioCinema businesses of Viacom18 into Star India has become effective, following approvals from the NCLT Mumbai, the Competition Commission of India, and regulatory authorities. RIL has invested Rs 11,500 crore into the joint venture (JV) to support its growth.



Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer saw a 14 per cent YoY increase in its net profit to Rs 1,204 crore due to a sharp rise in volumes. The Pawan Munjal-led company registered an 11 per cent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 10,463 crore, while Ebitda was up 14 per cent YoY to Rs 1,147 crore.



Grasim Industries: The flagship company of Aditya Birla Group reported a 66 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 390 crore in the second quarter on the back of investments in paint business and lower profitability from the cement segment. Revenue from operations rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 33,563 crore, while Ebitda dropped 10 per cent YoY to Rs 4,042 crore.



Adani Total Gas: GAIL India has announced a further 13 per cent reduction in the allocation of APM gas to the company, effective November 16. This reduction applies across the city gas distribution (CGD) industry and is expected to have an adverse impact on the company's profitability. The company will adjust retail prices for consumers to mitigate the impact of the lower allocation.



Sobha: The Bengaluru-based real estate major reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 26.1 crore in the second quarter of FY25, rising 75 per cent YoY. Its total revenue grew 24.77 per cent YoY to Rs 965.2 crore, while real estate collections stood at Rs 1222.7 crore. Debt reduction continued to decline with net debt / equity ratio now at 0.08.



Hindustan Zinc: The world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer has been awarded a composite license for a gold mining block in Rajasthan through state government auctions. The company has been declared the preferred bidder for the Dugocha gold block.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The drug maker returned to black in the September 2024 quarter as it reported consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 354.49 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased 2.29 per cent YoY to Rs 3,133.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Ebitda rose 30.2 per cent YoY to Rs 601.9 crore in the given quarter.



Cyient: The IT solutions provider company has announced the expansion of its partnership with Allegro MicroSystems Inc to develop next-generation magnetic sensors and power semiconductor products for the automotive industry.



Muthoot Finance: The gold financer reported a 26.3 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter at Rs 1251.1 crore. Its Net interest income (NII) rose 35.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,518.1 crore, while assets under management grew 31 per cent YoY to Rs 90197 crore at the end of September.



Honasa Consumer: The parent company of Mamaearth slipped into red as it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on the back of one-time inventory correction amid a shift in its distribution model. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 462 crore, down by 7 per cent YoY.



Delhivery: The logistics and supply chain solutions player returned to black on a YoY basis and posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Gurugram-based firm's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,190 crore which was up by 13 per cent YoY.



ACME Solar Holdings: The recently listed company's subsidiary, ACME Sun Power, has secured a Rs 3,753 crore term loan financing from REC for the development and construction of 320 MW of Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects in collaboration with SJVN, in Rajasthan and Gujarat.



Nureca: The company has entered into a distribution agreement to make its products available on Zepto, a quick-commerce platform in India. Based on ongoing business discussions, it is anticipated that the volume of orders and sales on this platform may exceed the materiality threshold in upcoming quarters.