Stocks in news: RIL, Suzlon, Vedanta, PNB Housing, Sona BLW, Raymond Lifestyle & GIC-RE

Indian benchmark ended lower on Wednesday amid the muted global cues. BSE Sensex declined 202.80 points or 0.25 per cent, to end the session at 82,352.64. NSE's Nifty50 dropped 81.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 25,198.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, September 05, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Shares of Sapphire Foods India will trade ex-split today, while rights issue of Oriental Trimex will open today. Shares of BLS International Services, Geekay Wires, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Heranba Industries, Ircon International, JBM Auto, Jupiter Wagons, NIIT, RHI Magnesita India, Silver Touch Technologies and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Raymond Lifestyle: The demerged retail and lifestyle division of Raymond Ltd, is poised to make its market debut on today, September 5. It is the first step in the scheme of arrangement announced by Raymond.



Reliance Industries: The company board of directors will meet on September 5 to consider the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the equity shareholders of the company. Besides this, Reliance won the award to build a 10 GWh battery storage project under the government's Production-Linked Incentive Scheme.



Vedanta: ICRA has upgraded the rating on the metal miner's long-term instruments from ‘AA-’ to ‘AA’ and reaffirmed the rating on short-term instruments at ‘A1+’. The ratings remain on ‘watch with developing implications’.



PNB Housing Finance: The company board of the housing finance company will meet on September 9 to consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 2,500 crore on a private placement basis, in tranches over the next six months.



Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The auto components maker opened its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) on September 4. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 699.01 per share. The company is likely to raise Rs 2,400 crore via QIP. It has received certification for another product- the Hub Wheel Motor for electric two-wheelers under the PLI Scheme.



Suzlon Energy: The company has executed a Conveyance Deed with OE Business Parkfor the sale of the One Earth Property, its corporate office, for Rs 440 crore. OEBPPL is a special purpose vehicle, shares of which are held by funds managed by 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management. The One Earth Property will be leased back to Suzlon for five years with sub-leasing and licensing rights.



General Insurance Corporation of India: The Government of India has decided to exercise the oversubscription option in the offer for sale on September 5. The offer for sale was subscribed 1.08 times the base size by non-retail investors on September 4.



Century Textiles and Industries: The Aditya Birla Group company has issued a corporate guarantee in favour of Hindalco Industries for the acquisition of a land parcel in Thane from HIL by Ekamaya Properties. Ekamaya Properties is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Estates (BEPL), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles.



Matrimony dot com: The board of directors of the company will meet on September 5 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company.



Kalpataru Projects International: The board has approved the conversion of the outstanding loan granted to the company's subsidiary Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participações S A (KPBPSA), Brazil, into equity shares of KPBPSA. The equity shares will be subscribed at a price of BRL 2.10 per share.