Here’s how Sensex has performed in November in last five years

Indian equity markets have had a tough month in October with the Sensex dipping 3 per cent, and except for BSE Realty, all other major sectoral indexes have declined. Now all eyes are on how Dalal Street will perform in November. Investors are hoping for some joy and fireworks, as the festivals of Diwali and Dhanteras fall in this month. Here are the key points on how Sensex has performed in November over the last five years.

Sensex performance: Data available from ACE Equity showed that historically, November has proven a profitable month for investors. Sensex has given positive returns on four out of the last five occasions, with an average return of 4 per cent. Last year, the Sensex jumped 3.9 per cent, while it delivered returns of -3.8 per cent in 2021, 11.4 per cent in 2020, 1.7 per cent in 2019, and 5.1 per cent in 2018.

Sectoral performance: Sectoral Indices have also performed well in November in the last five years. The biggest gainer is the banking sector, as the BSE Bankex index has gained on four out of five occasions, and the average monthly return in November stands at 6 per cent. The banking sector is followed by the BSE Realty and BSE Capital Goods indexes, with an average monthly return of 5 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. All major sectoral benchmarks have given positive average monthly returns in November for the last five-year period. The BSE IT and BSE Oil and Gas indexes have gained the lowest, with an average monthly return of 1 per cent each.

Stock performance: Stock performance in November in the last five years has varied widely. Telecom major Bharti Airtel is the only stock that has given positive returns on all five occasions, with an average monthly return of 8 per cent. However, the top five stocks with the highest average monthly return for five years in November are Bajaj Finserv (15 per cent), IndusInd Bank (12 per cent), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (11 per cent), Bajaj Finance (9 per cent) and Hindalco Industries (8 per cent).

On the other hand, the biggest losers are Coal India (-3 per cent), NTPC (-3 per cent), and Cipla (-2 per cent) as these stocks have a negative average monthly return in November from 2018 to 2022.

