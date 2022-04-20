SEBI bars Malvinder, Shivinder Singh from markets for three years 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 crore each on brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh in the Fortis Healthcare matter while also barring the brothers from the securities market for a period of three years.

In a 109-pages order issued on Tuesday, the capital market regulator also barred the duo from functioning as key managerial personnel in any listed company or an intermediary under the purview of SEBI.

Further, a total of nine entities have been penalised a cumulative amount of Rs 24 crore with the penalised entities including, Fortis Healthcare, Fortis Hospitals, Malav Holdings, Shivi Holdings, Bhavdeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and RHC Holding.

The matter goes back to 2018 when the regulator initiated a probe based on a report that alleged Fortis Healthcare took Rs 500 crore out of the company and that the then auditor of the listed firm – Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP – refused to sign the second quarter results of FY18 until the funds were returned or accounted for.

Thereafter, a preliminary probe by SEBI allegedly found that Fortis Healthcare through Fortis Health Management had initially advanced loans in the form of inter corporate deposits or ICDs to three Indian companies - Best Healthcare, Fern Healthcare and Modland Wears – totalling Rs 576 crore in December 2011.

Further, verification of bank accounts of the three firms showed that the money was transferred to promoters/promoter connected entities of Fortis Healthcare. Incidentally, several other transactions were also found between the three borrower companies and the promoters/promoter connected entities.

SEBI appointed a forensic auditor to probe further and it was found that the ICDs were issued for the transfer of a land parcel to RHC Holding, which is a promoter entity firm of Fortis Healthcare and Fortis Hospitals.

Meanwhile, Deloitte told SEBI that Fortis Healthcare, through its subsidiary, gave ICDs to three Indian companies totalling Rs 473 crore from 2013-14 onwards and the transactions were not classified as related party transactions.

It further told SEBI that these loans were given in the beginning of each quarter and the companies returned by the end of the quarter and hence were never reported in the balance sheet and the outstanding amount at the end of the quarter was nil.

However, for the quarter ended September 2017, the amount was not returned by the borrower companies and even as the auditors raised the issue with the company, they did not receive any response.

An independent examination of filings of the three borrower companies with MCA showed that these companies did not have enough cash flows to repay the amount, said Deloitte during its meeting with SEBI.

In its interim order passed on October 17, 2018, SEBI had directed Fortis Healthcare to recover Rs 403 crore along with interest from 10 entities including the Singh brothers, who were also ordered to not associate in any manner with Fortis Healthcare.