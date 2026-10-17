Rethinking baby food: FSSAI moves to ban added sugar for infants under 6 months. Here's why

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The proposal seeks to amend the Food Safety and Standards (Food for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020. The draft amendment has been published in the Gazette of India for public consultation, allowing stakeholders to review the proposed changes and provide their feedback.

What does the proposed amendment say?

The draft amendment proposes inserting a provision into Regulation 3(6) of the existing rules, stating that sucrose and fructose must not be added to products intended for infants up to six months of age.

FSSAI proposes strengthening infant nutrition standards by restricting the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age. The draft amendment aims to reduce early exposure to added sugars. #FSSAINotification #InfantNutrition https://t.co/FO3YsCubqD — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) October 17, 2026

Under the current framework, lactose and glucose polymers are preferred carbohydrate sources in infant nutrition products, while sucrose and fructose may be added under specified conditions. The proposed change seeks to introduce a specific restriction for products meant for the youngest age group.

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The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the measure is intended to ensure that infant nutrition products meet age-appropriate nutritional requirements while avoiding the unnecessary addition of sugars during early infancy.

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Public consultation open for 60 days

The draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, was published in the Gazette of India on October 16. FSSAI has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days of the notification being made available to the public.

The feedback will be considered before the amendment is finalised. The proposal is still at the draft stage and should not be treated as a final, enforceable ban.