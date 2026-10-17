CJP protests: Abhijit Dipke granted conditional bail, to be released after signing bond

The arrest came ahead of the CJP's proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march at Connaught Place on October 16. Police had detained Dipke and former All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora as they headed towards the protest site.

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While Bora was released early Saturday morning after completing the formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, Dipke remained in custody and was subsequently produced before the magistrate.

Why was Abhijit Dipke arrested?

Dipke's latest arrest came days after he was detained by Delhi Police at the airport on October 10. In that case, he had signed a bond undertaking not to disturb public peace for one year.

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Police subsequently initiated a separate breach-of-peace case against him ahead of the latest protest. The fresh action was linked to concerns over law and order during the planned demonstration in central Delhi.

The CJP has been organising protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The campaign has also called for the rollback of the electoral roll revision exercise.

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Neha Bora calls detention illegal

After her release, Bora criticised the police action, describing the detentions as illegal and demanding the release of other protesters, including Dipke.

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Speaking to PTI, Bora alleged that she had been detained at Mandi House and kept at a police station until 5 am. She questioned the legal basis of the detentions and called for an end to restrictions in central Delhi.

Bora also demanded Kumar's resignation or impeachment and called for the SIR exercise to be stopped.