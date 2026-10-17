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Leadership transition at HDFC Bank: Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha seeks exit, Lily Vadera re-appointed

Leadership transition at HDFC Bank: Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha seeks exit, Lily Vadera re-appointed

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Bharucha, a foundational pillar of the institution who spent over three decades shaping its growth and stability, submitted a formal request to step down from his role at the close of business hours on December 31, 2026.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 5:04 PM IST
Leadership transition at HDFC Bank: Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha seeks exit, Lily Vadera re-appointedBharucha is one of the principal architects who helped conceptualise, establish, and develop the bank's robust credit architecture.

HDFC Bank is navigating a major leadership transition following the board's decision to greenlight the re-appointment of former Reserve Bank of India executive Lily Vadera while accepting the impending departure of Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha.

Bharucha, a foundational pillar of the institution who spent over three decades shaping its growth and stability, submitted a formal request to step down from his role at the close of business hours on December 31, 2026. The board accepted his decision, which will now be forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval.

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The board and the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) placed on record their deep appreciation for Bharucha's distinguished association spanning more than three decades. The high-profile boardroom shifts unfolded as the lender filed formal disclosures with the stock exchanges.

Directors specifically acknowledged his role as one of the principal architects who helped conceptualise, establish, and develop the bank's robust credit architecture, recognising it as a defining institutional strength that drove the bank's resilience.

MUST READ | HDFC Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 4.7% to Rs 19,510 crore; key highlights

Simultaneously, the bank reinforced its governance and regulatory oversight by approving the re-appointment of Lily Vadera as an Independent Director for a fresh three-year term effective from November 26, 2026, to November 25, 2029, subject to shareholder approval.

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The bank confirmed that Vadera is not related to any other directors or key managerial personnel and is not debarred from holding office by SEBI or any other authority.

Vadera brings over 34 years of extensive central banking experience and holds a Master of Arts in International Relations, having retired as an Executive Director from the RBI in October 2020. During her tenure at the central bank, she headed the Department of Regulation (DoR), managing regulatory frameworks across all categories of banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

She also represented the RBI on prominent international platforms, including the Policy Development Group of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BIS) in Switzerland, the Financial Stability Board, and G-20 sub-groups focused on SME and green financing, alongside serving on a government-constituted committee for SME financing.

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Vadera was instrumental in establishing the regulatory sandbox framework to foster fintech innovation, played a key role in managing the amalgamation of stressed banks, and served as a member of the Insolvency Law Committee established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 4:55 PM IST
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