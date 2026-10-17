Ajay Devgn-linked bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu faces demolition over unauthorised construction

According to officials, civic personnel demolished unauthorised walls made of Siporex blocks at the bungalow located in the JVPD Scheme area on October 12. The demolition followed the rejection of the property owners’ response to a notice issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

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The BMC has also released photographs of the demolition carried out at the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society property on N S Road, along with copies of notices issued to the owners.

However, neither the civic body’s notice nor its speaking order explicitly names Devgn or his mother. Their ownership of the property was established separately, officials said.

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STORY | BMC tears down unauthorised portions of bungalow linked to actor Ajay Devgn The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has razed portions of a bungalow, reportedly belonging to actor Ajay Devgn and his mother, in the western suburb of Juhu here, days after issuing a stop-work notice over unauthorised construction, officials said on Saturday. READ: https://t.co/TEvOvHQkVq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2026

Why did the BMC take action?

According to a civic official, the BMC issued a stop-work notice on September 10 over alleged unauthorised additions and alterations to the bungalow.

The owners submitted a response on September 15. However, the K/West Ward office rejected their reply in a speaking order dated October 6, stating that it did not contain documents establishing authorisation for the construction or copies of the relevant permissions granted by the authorities.

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Following the rejection, the civic body proceeded with the demolition of the unauthorised portions on October 12.

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What did the BMC notice say?

The notice directed the owner or occupier to immediately stop the construction work and submit the relevant permissions within 24 hours.

It also warned that, in the event of non-compliance, the civic body could remove the unauthorised structure and construction materials at the owner’s risk and cost.

The demolition is part of the BMC’s action against alleged unauthorised construction at the property. The notice and subsequent order focused on the absence of documents authorising the additions and alterations.

Ajay Devgn, known for his roles in films such as Singham and Drishyam, has not been named in the BMC’s official notice or speaking order, according to the information provided by civic officials.