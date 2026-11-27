It should be noted that Bosch is set to undergo a stock split in a 1:5 ratio. This means that each existing share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into five shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. This will increase the number of shares outstanding, while the stock price will be adjusted accordingly.

Following the subdivision of its equity shares, Bosch will also issue bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio. Under this arrangement, eligible shareholders will receive three additional bonus shares with a face value of Rs 2 each for every share with a face value of Rs 2 held on the record date.

In a nutshell, an investor holding one Bosch share with a face value of Rs 10 as of the market close on Tuesday, December 22, will hold 20 shares with a face value of Rs 2 each after the above-mentioned corporate actions. The stock will trade ex-split and ex-bonus from Wednesday onwards.

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Shares of Bosch gained nearly 0.89 per cent to Rs 49,260 on Friday, commanding a market capitalization of Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The stock its 52-week high at Rs 52,650 earlier this month. The stock is up 72 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 28,650 hit in March 2026.



Bosch Q2 results

Bosch reported an 18.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 840.5 crore, while revenue from operations rose 28.24 per cent YoY to Rs 7,655.1 crore in the September 2026 quarter. Growth was supported by strong automotive demand, with the mobility business growing 29.8 per cent YoY and the consumer goods business increasing 17.1 per cent YoY.