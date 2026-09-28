Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida, LG India, Whirlpool shares in focus today; here's why 

This would mark the industry’s third price hike in 2026. Manufacturers have attributed the latest increase to persistent inflation in key raw materials, including copper, aluminium, steel and crude oil derivatives, along with rising freight costs.

They said the continued rise in input and logistics expenses has left them with little choice but to raise prices further.

Prices of air conditioners are set to gain 5-8 per cent with some players also expected to raise prices of washing machines, refrigerators and LED TVs by 3-4 per cent.

Companies such as Blue Star, Godrej Appliance, Haier, Daikin, and Super Plastronics have raised prices from 4-10 per cent across categories, while Panasonic said it was still evaluating the situation before deciding on any increase.