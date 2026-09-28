Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida, LG India, Whirlpool shares in focus today; here's why 

Shares of Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida, LG India and Whirlpool are in focus today as a PTI report said leading appliances and consumer electronics makers will raise prices of air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines and other products by 5 per cent to 8 per cent, effective from October 1. The price hike is attributed to the rise in inputs of soaring metals such as copper, steel, crude derivatives as well as currency exchange volatility due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, a PTI report said.
Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida , LG India and Whirlpool are the leading listed players of air conditioners, LED TVs and washing machines in India.