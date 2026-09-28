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Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida, LG India, Whirlpool shares in focus today; here's why 

Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida, LG India, Whirlpool shares in focus today; here's why 

DIXON13,325.00(0.49%)

Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida , LG India and Whirlpool are the leading listed players of air conditioners, LED TVs and washing machines in India. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 9:18 AM IST
Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida, LG India, Whirlpool shares in focus today; here's why This would mark the industry’s third price hike in 2026.

Shares of Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida, LG India and Whirlpool are in focus today as a PTI report said leading appliances and consumer electronics makers will raise prices of air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines and other products by 5 per cent to 8 per cent, effective from October 1. The price hike is attributed to the rise in inputs of soaring metals such as copper, steel, crude derivatives as well as currency exchange volatility due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, a PTI report said.

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Dixon Technologies, BPL, Onida , LG India and Whirlpool are the leading listed players of air conditioners, LED TVs and washing machines in India.

This would mark the industry’s third price hike in 2026. Manufacturers have attributed the latest increase to persistent inflation in key raw materials, including copper, aluminium, steel and crude oil derivatives, along with rising freight costs.

They said the continued rise in input and logistics expenses has left them with little choice but to raise prices further.

Prices of air conditioners are set to gain 5-8 per cent with some players also expected to raise prices of washing machines, refrigerators and LED TVs by 3-4 per cent.

Companies such as Blue Star, Godrej Appliance, Haier, Daikin, and Super Plastronics have raised prices from 4-10 per cent across categories, while Panasonic said it was still evaluating the situation before deciding on any increase.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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