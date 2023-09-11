Gujarat Gas, Dilip Buildcon, Nitin Spinners and Landmark Cars shares to turn ex-dividend today

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Nitin Spinners Ltd and Landmark Cars Ltd would be among a handful stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend on Monday. Others included Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Manorama Industries Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd. Shares of ADF Foods Ltd, on the other hand, will be turn ex-split today from a face value of Rs 10 into shares with face value of Rs 2 each.

Shares of Gujarat Gas will turn ex-dividend on Monday. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 6.65 per share. Monday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining the name of the eligible shareholders for dividend. All eligible Gujarat Gas shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 28.

Garware Technical Fibres had announced a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on October 18. In the case of Dilip Buildcon, the company had announced a final dividend of Re 0.10. The actual dividend will be paid on October 18.

Asahi India Glass shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share and the dividend will be paid on October 18. Landmark Cars shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 2.25 per share and the dividend will be paid on October 18.

Sterling Tools (Rs 2 per share), Manorama Industries (Rs 2 per share) Jost's Engineering (Rs 1.5 per share), Hisar Metals Industries (Re 1 per share), Dynamic Industries (Re 1 per share), are some other stocks that would turn ex-dividend today.

Meanwhile, shares of JHS Svendgaard will turn ex-date for demerger of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures.

Disclaimer: Recommendations provided in this article and/ or any reports attached or relied on herein are authored by an external party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/ entities, and do not represent the views of Business Today (BT). BT does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. BT further urges you to consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice regarding the contents herein, including stock investments, mutual funds, general market risks etc.

