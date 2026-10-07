Tata Sons seeks legal opinion on Tata Trusts’ restructuring plan to avoid listing: Report

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Tata Trusts, which collectively own 66% of Tata Sons, have proposed merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with the holding company, the report stated. The move aims to change Tata Sons’ regulatory status and allow it to remain an unlisted private entity.

The proposal follows the Reserve Bank of India’s direction to Tata Sons to comply with regulations applicable to an upper-layer non-banking finance company (NBFC). Tata Sons has begun preparations for a potential listing to meet the RBI directive, as per the report.

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The Trusts have argued that the proposed restructuring would provide Tata Sons with sufficient operating income to fall outside the principal-business criteria for an NBFC and reduce the proportion of investments in group companies, potentially taking it outside the definition of a core investment company.

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SRTT and SDTT together hold a 51.54% stake in Tata Sons.

An executive close to Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata said the proposal was an option for Tata Sons to evaluate and modify if necessary, as per the report. The proposal has also been sent to the RBI.