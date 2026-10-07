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Ola Electric gets nod for rights issue: Meeting on issue price, rights ratio and record date today 

Ola Electric gets nod for rights issue: Meeting on issue price, rights ratio and record date today 

OLAELEC36.32(1.00%)

Ola Electric Mobility shares ended 2% lower at Rs 35.96 on BSE on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,643 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 11:56 AM IST
Ola Electric gets nod for rights issue: Meeting on issue price, rights ratio and record date today Ola Electric shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages. 

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited are in focus today after the firm said it has received in-principle stock exchange approvals for its proposed Rs 1,000 crore rights issue.

Ola Electric Mobility shares ended 2% lower at Rs 35.96 on BSE on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,643 crore.

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The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 41.5. An RSI above 70 signals a stock is in the overbought zone. On the other hand, Ola Electric shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

The company's board of directors will determine crucial terms of the capital raise, including the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, and record date today. This meeting follows a postponement from October 5, 2026, which was deferred due to pending regulatory and exchange clearances.

"We wish to inform you that the Company has received the in-principle approval today, i.e., October 06, 2026 from the stock exchanges where the securities of the Company are listed for the proposed Rights Issue of the Company. Accordingly, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on October 07, 2026 inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue of partly paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value ?10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1,000 crores (Rupees One Thousand Crores), including but not limited to the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the Rights Issue and other related matters," said Ola Electric.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 8:56 AM IST
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