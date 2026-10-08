"The second interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, October 30, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the register of members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for this purpose," said TCS in its exchange filing.

TCS shall pay a cumulative Rs 4,341.70 crore as interim dividend to its shareholders, of which Rs 3,114.6 crore shall to its parent entity Tata Sons Ltd, which owns 71.75 per cent stake in the company. TCS has more than 25.50 lakh retail shareholders, who own nearly 18.8 crore equity shares, or 5.19 per cent stake in the company. They will get nearly Rs 225.6 crore as dividend from TCS.

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This is the second interim dividend by TCS in FY27 and had announced a first interim dividend of Rs 12 along with June quarter earnings. TCS pay three interim dividends of Rs 11 each in FY26, three interim dividends of Rs 10 each in FY25, three interim dividends of Rs 9 each in FY24 and three interim dividends of Rs 8 each in FY23.

TCS reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the net profit at Rs 13,884 crore, while revenue from operations increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 65,799 crore. EBIT came in at 17,553 crore, while margins stood at 24 per cent for the quarter. Its total contract value was pegged at $9.6 billion for the reported quarter.

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Shares of TCS fell 0.4 per cent to settle at Rs 2075.25 on Thursday, commanding a market capitalization of Rs 7.5 lakh crore. However, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 Index cracked 1.45 per cent and 1.65 per cent for the session, respectively.