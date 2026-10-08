Tata Power stock hits 52-week low; is it headed toward Rs 300 mark?

Analysts are mostly bearish on the outlook of the Tata Group stock.

Tata Power stock outlook

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 320, while resistance stands at Rs 350. A decisive breakout above Rs 350 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 360. In the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 320-360 range."

Virat Jagad of Bonanza Portfolio said, "Tata Power is showing a weak bearish structure, with price forming lower highs and lower lows and trading below all key moving averages. The stock is currently around Rs 338.55, while the major moving

averages are placed between Rs 358– Rs 383, indicating strong overhead resistance. RSI at 28.53 is in the oversold zone, suggesting a possible short-term bounce, but a trend reversal is not confirmed. Immediate resistance is Rs 358–Rs 367 and support is at Rs 326– Rs 325."

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Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said the stock could head toward the Rs 300 mark if the negative trend continues.

"Tata Power is currently trading around Rs 338, witnessing ongoing selling pressure as it tracks below a descending trend line that has capped short-term recovery attempts from the recent peak. The weekly chart reflects a broader technical breakdown, with the stock slipping below its shorter-term moving averages 20 EMA, 50 EMA, and 100 EMA as well as breaking below its 200-week EMA near Rs 343.81. Immediate downside cushion is situated around the Rs 340–Rs 326 band, anchored by prior swing lows within the demand zone. A decisive failure to hold this zone could trigger extended downside toward the Rs 300 level. On the upside, any relief bounce faces stiff overhead resistance at Rs 356– Rs 360, followed by the cluster EMAs and falling trend line resistance near Rs 373– Rs 380," said Sarawagi.