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Dolly Khanna & Jhujhunwala cut stakes in these companies, Kedia increases position in this stock

Dolly Khanna & Jhujhunwala cut stakes in these companies, Kedia increases position in this stock

CANBK117.35(1.51%)

Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Dolly Khanna trimmed their stakes in select companies, while Vijay Kedia raised his holding in another in Q2FY27.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 3:37 PM IST
Dolly Khanna & Jhujhunwala cut stakes in these companies, Kedia increases position in this stockSeptember quarter remained a busy period for stock market investors, who were mostly rushing to rejig their portfolios amid the market volatility.

September quarter remained a busy period for stock market investors, who were mostly rushing to rejig their portfolios amid the market volatility. Even seasoned investors like Dolly Khanna and Rekha Jhunjhunwala booked profits in the select counters, while a few others like Vijay Kedia increased their stake in some high conviction bets.

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Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala marginally trimmed her stake in Canara Bank as she sold 37.75 lakh equity shares of the PSU lender during the September 2026 quarter. Her stake slipped to 12,54,18,000 equity shares, or 1.38 per cent stake as of September 30, 2026 compared to 12,91,93,000 equity shares, or 1.42 per cent stake, as of June 30, 2026.

However, the ace investor stake remains unchanged in NCC Ltd as she continued to own 7,83,33,266 equity shares, or 12.48 per cent stake in the company, which is valued more than Rs 950 crore.

Another celebrity investor, Dolly Khanna, also slashed her holding in Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Her stake in the company dropped by 3.85 lakh equity shares as she held 15,13,689 equity shares, or 1.02 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, valued around Rs 235 crore. The Chennai-based investors owned 18,98,724 equity shares in Chennai Petro as of June 30, 2026.

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However, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia added over 3.70 lakh shares of Websol Energy System Ltd during July-September 2026 period to increase his holding to 51,55,555, or 1.19 per cent, in Q2FY27 from 47,85,044 equity shares, or 1.10 crore in Q1FY27. His stake in the company is valued at Rs 34.5 crore. However, Kedia kept his stake in Om Infra Ltd at 24,00,000 lakh equity shares, or 2.49 per cent.

To recall, shares of Websol Energy and NCC have cracked nearly 65 per cent from its all-time peaks around Rs 185 (in January 2025) and Rs 345 (in July 2024). However, shares of Canara Bank have plunged nearly 28 per cent from its peak at Rs 162.90, hit on February 26,2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 3:37 PM IST
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