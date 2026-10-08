Dolly Khanna & Jhujhunwala cut stakes in these companies, Kedia increases position in this stock

However, the ace investor stake remains unchanged in NCC Ltd as she continued to own 7,83,33,266 equity shares, or 12.48 per cent stake in the company, which is valued more than Rs 950 crore.

Another celebrity investor, Dolly Khanna, also slashed her holding in Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Her stake in the company dropped by 3.85 lakh equity shares as she held 15,13,689 equity shares, or 1.02 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, valued around Rs 235 crore. The Chennai-based investors owned 18,98,724 equity shares in Chennai Petro as of June 30, 2026.

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However, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia added over 3.70 lakh shares of Websol Energy System Ltd during July-September 2026 period to increase his holding to 51,55,555, or 1.19 per cent, in Q2FY27 from 47,85,044 equity shares, or 1.10 crore in Q1FY27. His stake in the company is valued at Rs 34.5 crore. However, Kedia kept his stake in Om Infra Ltd at 24,00,000 lakh equity shares, or 2.49 per cent.

To recall, shares of Websol Energy and NCC have cracked nearly 65 per cent from its all-time peaks around Rs 185 (in January 2025) and Rs 345 (in July 2024). However, shares of Canara Bank have plunged nearly 28 per cent from its peak at Rs 162.90, hit on February 26,2026.