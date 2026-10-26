Suzlon Energy, J&K Bank, Cyient: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss



Cyient | Buy | Target Price: 1,300-1,345 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,200

Cyient Ltd is showing a higher top, higher bottom pattern and has broken above its previous swing high on the daily chart, signaling potential bullish momentum. The price is well-supported by all key moving averages, and momentum indicators remain positive. We anticipate a rally toward Rs 1,300–1,345, with major support established at Rs 1,220-1,180 for the short to medium term.



Jammu & Kashmir Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 137 | Support: Rs 106

J&K Bank shows a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating a negative outlook. It may drift toward the support zone of Rs 106-97. A move above the 20-day EMA at Rs 137 could trigger a pullback toward Rs 145-149. Given the negative momentum indicators, we consider buying only above Rs 135-137, with short-term support at Rs 106. Overall, the stock is expected to trade negative for near and short term.

Advertisement



Suzlon Energy | Range-bound | Support: Rs 36

Suzlon has been trading at base level, forming a falling channel on the daily timeframe. The price is trading below all short-term exponentials, indicating a lack of momentum. The momentum indicator is also showing sideways movement at lower levels. Hence, the outlook is consolidation at the base for the short term. A break below the key support area of Rs 36 could trigger a further decline. Overall, the stock is expected to continue trading in a consolidation phase at lower levels for the near and short term.