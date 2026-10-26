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Suzlon Energy, J&K Bank, Cyient: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

Suzlon Energy, J&K Bank, Cyient: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

SUZLON37.40(3.03%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that  Suzlon has been trading at base level, forming a falling channel on the daily timeframe with the price is trading below all short-term exponentials.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 8:34 AM IST
Suzlon Energy, J&K Bank, Cyient: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossCyient is showing a higher top, higher bottom pattern and has broken above its previous swing high on the daily chart, signaling potential bullish momentum, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark settled lower on Friday led by the weak global cues and surging crude oil prices, along with valuations concerns. Continued West Asia concerns continue to weigh on market sentiments amid the Q2 earning season. The BSE Sensex dropped 125.56 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 73,123.83, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 87.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 22,600 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Suzlon Energy Ltd, Cyient, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say about these stocks for Monday's trading session:


Cyient | Buy | Target Price: 1,300-1,345 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,200
Cyient Ltd is showing a higher top, higher bottom pattern and has broken above its previous swing high on the daily chart, signaling potential bullish momentum. The price is well-supported by all key moving averages, and momentum indicators remain positive. We anticipate a rally toward Rs 1,300–1,345, with major support established at Rs 1,220-1,180 for the short to medium term.


Jammu & Kashmir Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 137 | Support: Rs 106 
J&K Bank shows a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating a negative outlook. It may drift toward the support zone of Rs 106-97. A move above the 20-day EMA at Rs 137 could trigger a pullback toward Rs 145-149. Given the negative momentum indicators, we consider buying only above Rs 135-137, with short-term support at Rs 106. Overall, the stock is expected to trade negative for near and short term.

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Suzlon Energy | Range-bound | Support: Rs 36 
Suzlon has been trading at base level, forming a falling channel on the daily timeframe. The price is trading below all short-term exponentials, indicating a lack of momentum. The momentum indicator is also showing sideways movement at lower levels. Hence, the outlook is consolidation at the base for the short term. A break below the key support area of Rs 36 could trigger a further decline. Overall, the stock is expected to continue trading in a consolidation phase at lower levels for the near and short term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 8:34 AM IST
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