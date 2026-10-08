TCS Q2 results today: Dividend announcement, record date, key expectations, factors to watch

TCS share price

Shares of TCS settled at Rs 2,084 on Wednesday, falling two-thirds of a per cent. The company is commanding a market capitalisation close to Rs 7.55 lakh crore. The stock is down 38 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 3,336.70, hit in February 2026. The stock is down nearly 55 per cent from its all-time high of around Rs 4,556, hit in August 2024.

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TCS dividend history

TCS has been increasing its interim dividend amount. It paid an interim dividend of Rs 12 in July 2026, while its three interim dividend amounts stood at Rs 11 each in FY26, other than the final and special dividends. It paid three interim dividends of Rs 10 each in FY25, three interim dividends of Rs 9 each in FY24 and three interim dividends of Rs 8 each in FY23.

In the last fiscal year, TCS paid final and special dividends of Rs 31 and Rs 46, respectively, taking the total dividend payout to Rs 110, including interim dividends. Similarly, it paid final and special dividends of Rs 30 and Rs 66, respectively, taking the total dividend payout to Rs 126 in FY25. If the historic trend continues, TCS may announce an interim dividend of Rs 12 with its Q2 results.

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Religare Broking has picked TCS among its top-10 dividend stocks. It is ranked seventh, with a dividend yield of 4.9 per cent. Dividend yield is among the key factors that investors consider while investing in a company to earn a consistent income along with stock price appreciation, the brokerage firm noted.



Key expectations

IDBI Capital sees EBIT margin expanding by 44 bps QoQ, mainly due to a reversal in the effect of wage hikes, partially compensated by investments in AI capabilities and partnerships. Despite strong momentum in AI-led services, it forecasts QoQ revenue to increase by 0.5 per cent due to macro headwinds in mega deals.

JM Financial expects deal wins in the quarter at $8–10 billion. It also pencils in margins to improve marginally as wage hikes are behind, majorly offset by investments in the business. Tailwinds include operational efficiencies, while investments in the business are a headwind.

Motilal Oswal expects TCS to report 0.5 per cent QoQ CC revenue growth, as steady execution in BFSI and Technology and Services is likely to be offset by softness in the Consumer vertical. It sees EBIT margin expanding 100 bps QoQ to 25 per cent, largely due to the reversal of the annual wage hike impact. Continued investments in AI capabilities, talent, and partnerships will weigh on margins, it said.

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Overall, TCS may report a 5–14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the September quarter on an 8–11 per cent increase in net sales for the same period. Dollar income may rise by up to 0.5 per cent sequentially (QoQ), while revenue growth in constant currency terms (CC) may come in at 0.6–0.7 per cent, analysts projected. Operating margin is seen falling 70–100 basis points YoY. Deal wins momentum may stay strong.



Key factors to watch

Kotak Institutional Equities expects investor focus on: (1) TCS's ability to defend margins amid pricing pressure and incremental investment requirements, (2) the extent of productivity concessions being demanded in contract renewals, (3) the proportion of the portfolio that has been repriced for AI, (4) profitability of recently signed mega-deals, (5) the impact of GCC ramp-ups both as a competitive threat and a growth opportunity, (6) progress on planned data centre investments and (7) the revenue contribution from the BSNL contract.

IDBI Capital said that it would watch out for (1) GCC's impact leading to both increasing competition and a growth opportunity; (2) ability to defend the margins; (3) details on the Porsche partnership and acquisition deal; (4) margin outlook, currency movement and cost optimisation; (5) progress on data centre investments.

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According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, key monitorables include commentary on the demand environment, the pace of revenue growth, and further details on the Porsche partnership and acquisition deal. It has a 'buy' rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2,400.