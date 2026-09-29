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YES Bank, REC, Go Digit Insurance: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

YES Bank, REC, Go Digit Insurance: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

YESBANK21.18(5.87%)

An analyst from Anand Rathi said that YES Bank has witnessed a strong rally from around Rs 17 to Rs 25.80, delivering nearly 46 per cent gains in just three months. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 8:55 AM IST
YES Bank, REC, Go Digit Insurance: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop lossGo Digit Insurance has shown signs of reversal after forming a bullish divergence on the daily RSI, indicating improving momentum, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday as the geopolitical uncertainty in the West Asia intensified, with no signs of near-term of resolution. Rising bond yields and elevated crude oil prices kept the sentiments cautious. The BSE Sensex cracked 1,124.02 points, or 1.52 per cent, to end at 72,771.72, while NSE's Nifty50 nose-dived 360.25 points, or 1.56 per cent, to settle at 22,780.25.

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Select buzzing PSU stocks including REC, YES Bank Ltd and Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager of Technical Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd has to say about these stocks for Tuesday's trading session:

 
REC | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 325 | Support: Rs 295
REC Ltd continues to remain under bearish pressure, with no clear technical sign of a reversal at the current juncture. REC is trading below its 200-week EMA, indicating weakness in the broader trend and suggesting that caution is warranted. The stock has a major support zone around Rs 290–300, which will be crucial to monitor. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed in the Rs 320–330 zone. A sustained move above this resistance range could improve the technical setup, while failure to hold the Rs 290–300 support zone may lead to further weakness. Considering the prevailing trend, momentum indicators and price structure, the preferred approach at present is wait and watch rather than aggressively taking fresh positions. A clear reversal signal or decisive breakout above resistance would be required before turning constructive on the stock.

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Go Digit General Insurance | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 270-285 | Stop Loss: Rs 255
Go Digit has shown signs of reversal after forming a bullish divergence on the daily RSI, indicating improving momentum. The hourly chart confirms a shift in momentum towards the bulls, supporting the possibility of further recovery. The immediate support zone is placed around Rs 250–255, which could act as a cushion during any short-term pullback. On the upside, resistance is expected in the Rs 270–285 zone. Considering the improving momentum and positive divergence structure, traders may consider a buy-on-dips strategy near the support zone rather than chasing the stock at higher levels. Sustaining above Rs 255 would keep the short-term setup constructive, while a decisive breakout above Rs 285 could further strengthen the bullish momentum. Overall, the technical structure is improving, with Rs 250–255 remaining the key zone to monitor.

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YES Bank | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 23 | Support: Rs 21
YES Bank Ltd has witnessed a strong rally from around Rs 17 to Rs 25.80, delivering nearly 46 per cent gains in just three months. Following this sharp upmove, the stock is undergoing a healthy pullback and consolidation phase. The major support zone is placed around Rs 21, followed by a stronger support near Rs 20, which could act as a cushion on further declines. Immediate resistance is seen at Rs 22.38 on the upside, followed by the crucial Rs 23 level. A decisive breakout and sustained close above Rs 23 could signal the beginning of a fresh leg of buying momentum, potentially opening room for further upside. Until such a breakout occurs, traders should remain watchful as the stock may continue to consolidate within the Rs 20–23 range. The Rs 21 support remains crucial for maintaining the current structure.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 8:55 AM IST
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