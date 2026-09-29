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Block deal today: Honasa may see 89 lakh shares changing hands; floor price at Rs 450

Block deal today: Honasa may see 89 lakh shares changing hands; floor price at Rs 450

HONASA452.90(2.82%)

Honasa Consumer share price: The offer price is set at Rs 450, which is at 3.44 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 466.05 apiece. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 12:40 PM IST
Block deal today: Honasa may see 89 lakh shares changing hands; floor price at Rs 450Jefferies is the sole bookrunner of the deal. The company had 32.6 crore shares outstanding as of June 30, Bloomberg reported.

Honasa Consumer Ltd shares are in focus on Tuesday as its existing shareholders including Peak XV Partners Investment VI, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III - US/INdia Annex Fund, L.P. and Redwood Trust are looking to offload up to 89 lakh shares in block deals today. The offer floor price is set at Rs 450 apiece, which is at 3.44 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 466.05 apiece.

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Jefferies is the sole bookrunner of the deal. The company had 32.6 crore shares outstanding as of June 30, Bloomberg reported.

HDFC Institutional Equities on Tuessday maintained its 'Buy' on Honasa with a September 2027 target of Rs 550, based on 5 times EV/sales.

"Our channel checks with distributors across key markets highlight that offline execution remains central to the next phase of growth. The offline channel accounts for 35 per cent of the business, while its contribution for Mamaearth is higher at 50%+. Management is targeting 3 times expansion in direct reach over three years, with current efforts focused on boosting throughput at existing outlets," it said.

Earlier this month, Equirus Securities said it remained positive on Honasa as the company has repaired execution rather than simply lapped a weak base. The domestic brokerage said near-term growth should benefit from improving offline execution, a rising contribution from focus categories and the scaling of younger brands.

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"More importantly, Honasa’s repeatable brand-building model—identifying attractive categories, creating hero products and scaling them efficiently—provides a strong foundation for sustained long-term growth," it said.

Honasa has a 12-month Bloomberg consensus target of Rs 559.25, which implied 20 per cent upside over the prevailing price. Atiqur Stock Broking on Septemebr 21 suggested 'Buy' with a target of rs 616. JPMorgan on September 16 suggested 'Underweight' with a target of Rs 410.

Equirus said growth at Honasa will be driven by Mamaearth, which it said may deliver 10 per cent CAGR post its reset. Equirus expects The Derma Co to grow at 20 per cent CAGR, supported by product extensions and offline scale-up. Besides, it expects the younger brands to grow at 27 per cent CAGR collectively, albeit off a smaller base.

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"We forecast 314bps of EBitda margin expansion to 13 per cent by FY29E, driven by opex optimisation, translating into ROE improvement to 22 per cent in FY29E. We initiate coverage with LONG with a Dec’27 target price of Rs 595, based on 48 times Dec’28E EPS of Rs 12.4," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 8:42 AM IST
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